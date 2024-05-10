Annual 'Fill the Boot' campaign kicks off this weekend for the Muscular Dystrophy Association - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS –- Local firefighters will once again be lining the streets to ask for your help in collecting funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

The Fill the Boot campaign kicks off this weekend as the Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 1565 members continue the long-standing tradition.

Idaho Falls firefighters will be at the Hitt Road and 17th Street intersection in Idaho Falls Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They will ask pedestrians, drivers, and others to donate to the MDA, raising funds for kids, adults, and families fighting muscular diseases.

Tyler Wise, a firefighter and EMT with the Idaho Falls Fire Department, says it’s incredible to see the community come together year after year for such an important cause.

“It’s pretty crazy to see how much our community gives. We love to see it and it means a lot too,” says Wise. “The last few years, we’ve been the top fundraisers in the state. That’s pretty big for Idaho Falls. You’ve gotta give it to our citizens for donating so much to us.”

Drivers are urged to slow down, use caution, and be engaged and focused while driving to keep firefighters and motorists safe.

Local 1565 firefighters have been breaking fundraising records in Idaho yearly, raising over $156,000 in the last three years. They hope to keep the momentum going by breaking last year’s record of $54,054.88.

Individuals and local businesses can support this program by dropping cash and change into firefighter boots at the intersection over the weekend.

You can also donate online here.

In April, the MDA, in partnership with the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) kicked off more than 2,000 Fill the Boot fundraising events for 2024. The partnership started in 1954 when IAFF signed a proclamation designating MDA its charity of choice and vowing to continue raising awareness and funds until cures are found, according to the MDA website.