Arimo man who died in single-vehicle crash over the weekend has been identified - East Idaho News

ARIMO — A local coroner has released the name of a man who died over the weekend in a single-vehicle crash.

Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner identified him on Tuesday as Cort Ryan Newlin, 20, of Arimo.

Next of kin has been notified.

“My deepest condolences to the family and friends of this young man. I am holding you all in my heart as you navigate this difficult time,” Danner said in a news release.

The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

Background

The crash happened on Sunday after 9:40 p.m. on West Arimo Road at Garden Creek Gap in Arimo, according to Idaho State Police.

A 21-year-old man from Chubbuck was driving eastbound on West Arimo Road in a 2002 Chevrolet Impala with Newlin as a passenger. The car left the roadway and overturned. It came to rest in a creek, ISP said.

Newlin was not wearing a seatbelt, ISP said, and died at the crash due to his injuries.

The driver was transported by a personal vehicle to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.