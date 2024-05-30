WATCH LIVE | LIVE UPDATES: Judge holds procedural hearing in Chad Daybell case as jury deliberates - East Idaho News

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE TRIAL LIVE

Please excuse the typos. These are live updates from the courtroom.

10:17 a.m. We were just told this will be a closed hearing. We were asked to leave the courtroom and there will not be a livestream.

10:11 a.m. John Prior just walked in.

10:07 a.m. Prosecutors Rob Wood, Ingrid Batey and Rocky Wixom just walked in. Larry Woodcock is in the courtroom – so are Jason Gwilliam, Samantha Gwilliam’s husband, and Mike Douglas, Tammy Daybell’s brother.

10:05 a.m. We are back in the courtroom. The jury has been deliberating since 8 a.m. We are about to go on the record for a procedural matter – NOT a verdict. Chad Daybell is sitting alone at the defense table. John Prior and the prosecutors are not in the courtroom yet. Standby for news.