Second man charged with fentanyl delivery following Pocatello traffic stop - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Second man charged after police seize nearly 1,000 fentanyl pills following traffic stop.

David Erik Traversa, 31, has been charged with felonies for possession of methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, court records show. He also faces misdemeanor charges for possession of Xanax and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pocatello police officers conducted a traffic stop on a Honda Accord with Utah plates around 2:45 p.m. May 2, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Officers identified the driver as 42-year-old Carey Wayne Parker and learned his Utah driver’s license was suspended.

A narcotics K9 was allowed to perform an open-air sniff around the car and indicated the presence of drugs inside the car.

With probable cause, officers searched the vehicle and found nearly 200 fentanyl pills, along with meth, Suboxone and a piece of foil officers believed had been used to smoke fentanyl.

Parker was arrested and taken to Bannock County Jail.

Officers later searched a motel room Parker was renting and found additional fentanyl and meth, along with 20 Xanax bars.

In total, officers seized 961 suspected fentanyl pills. Those pills and all other suspected drugs were sent to the Idaho State Police Forensics Lab for testing.

Charges were filed against Traversa on May 16.

Both men are being held at Bannock County Jail on bonds of $75,000 apiece.

If found guilty, Traversa could face up to life in prison.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge David Hooste on May 29.

Though Traversa has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.