The Corndog Company is sizzling this summer with tasty corndogs, sweet treats, and more - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – A local food truck is gearing up for a summer full of tasty treats, including its famous honey dogs and fried Oreos.

The Corndog Company is well-known to locals in Idaho Falls as a great place to stop for a delicious lunch to satisfy your sweet and savory cravings.

I got to swing by the truck and try three of their most delicious menu offerings.

All three items we tried at The Corndog Company. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com.

Logan Anderson, one of the business partners at The Corndog Company, says they’ve loved serving eastern Idaho for the last few years.

“It’s busy. We love serving people and helping out in the community,” said Anderson.

First, I tried the fried Babybel cheese pop. This delicious combination consists of Babybel cheese fried inside of a sweet, crunchy dough.

The fried Babybel cheese pop | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Anderson says this is his wife’s favorite menu item, and definitely a favorite of his too.

“I personally enjoy it. It’s probably one of my favorite things on the menu,” says Anderson. “I like them by themselves, but something about frying it and then putting some honey on it. That’s what you need to do next.”

The truck also offers a fried cheddar, mozzarella or pepper jack pop.

Next, I tried a true American delicacy: a deep-fried Oreo cookie.

The deep-fried Oreo cookie| Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

I’ve never tried one of these before, but I can see why someone would stand in a long county fair line to get their hands on one.

“we’ve also got Milky Ways, Snickers, Three Musketeers, fried fast breaks, and Oreos,” says Anderson. “Oreos are probably our most popular.”

This item is an Oreo cookie fried in the same sweet dough mixture that puffs up perfectly to create a crunchy exterior outside the now-soft cookie.

Lastly, I tried the Epic, a footlong corndog.

The Epic | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

“It’s all beef. This one’s our most popular,” says Anderson. “Anywhere we go, it seems like the epic is always the best seller.”

This item is massive, and I would applaud you if you could finish it alone. The taste is phenomenal, with perfectly fried breading and a tasty hot dog inside. It tastes like the Fourth of July.

One interesting part of The Corndog Company is that it encourages you to try dipping the corndogs into honey, which sounds odd at first, but it’s actually fantastic. Something about the mix of the sweet honey, dense and crunchy fried dough, and salty beef makes for a great flavor combination that you wouldn’t normally expect.

Make sure to check out The Corndog Company at 2404 South 25th East (the Best Buy parking lot) in Idaho Falls. It is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It also has locations in Pocatello and Rexburg and travels frequently to Salmon, Driggs and Challis, so make sure to look for the food truck around your area this summer.

Like it on Facebook and check out its locations here.