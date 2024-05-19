Total enrollment at BYU-Idaho this spring is slightly higher than a year ago - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

REXBURG — Brigham Young University-Idaho has released its official Spring 2024 enrollment numbers for both campus and online.

The university estimates that approximately 14,500 students are living in Rexburg during the Spring 2024 Semester with a total enrollment of 17,195 campus-based students. This number includes 12,584 campus-based students who are enrolled in face-to-face courses and 4,611 campus-based students who are enrolled in online courses and/or internships.

This semester, the campus-based student body consists of 8,864 male students and 8,331 female students (52% and 48% respectively). The total number of married students is 4,318, comprising 25 percent of the total campus-based student population.

In addition, BYU-Idaho has 18,720 online students who are serviced in partnership with BYU-Pathway Worldwide. This leads to a total of 35,915 total enrolled students at BYU-Idaho.

BYU-Idaho continues to integrate its unique student and academic emphasis that includes: the teaching focus of its faculty, the opportunity to gather with other students who share common values, the university’s focus on real-world preparation, and a high-value educational experience.

