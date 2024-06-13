East Idaho representative not recognized on executive committee as Idaho GOP Convention starts - East Idaho News

COEUR D’ALENE — The Idaho GOP Summer Convention kicked off Thursday morning at the Coeur d’Alene Resort with a controversial decision not to seat east Idaho representative Andrew Mickelsen on the executive committee.

Mickelsen, the son of Rep. Stephanie Mickelsen of Idaho Falls, was elected Region 10 chairman — representing Bonneville, Bingham and Jefferson counties — during a meeting of local GOP leadership on Monday at the Idaho Falls Public Library.

However, Idaho GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon said that the election was not valid because Region 10 is a new region and did not have a previous regional chairman authorized to convene the meeting.

Moon appointed Idaho GOP Second Vice Chairman Mark Fuller to hold a later election, which is planned for 5 p.m. Thursday in Coeur d’Alene.

“The state party does rule on this issue, and so they had a meeting, unbeknownst to us,” Moon said. “We have on our website, you can go check it, the meeting is tonight here at this resort because all these folks will be here and with proxies.”

Andrew Mickelsen disputed that account.

“I was hoping to be there to be able to represent Bonneville, Bingham and Jefferson counties to talk about the problems or the good things that we’re having, but I was denied,” he said. “I was elected on Monday by unanimous consent from the people that make those votes in our counties.”

Erin Bingham, a Bonneville County GOP state committeewoman said she tried to arrange for an election with Fuller but was told that “the lawsuit with the state GOP and Bingham County precluded him from doing that,” she said.

Despite the disagreement, delegates from all factions of the GOP expressed a common desire to unite at the convention and accomplish its business.

“I’m very encouraged by the support that we have from the grassroots to fight some of the major issues that we have in Idaho, like ranked choice voting — that’s going to be a big issue on the ballot,” Idaho GOP Secretary Maria Nate said. “And so I believe as Republicans, we’re going to come together and we’re going to fight that together united.”

Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls said, “I am here to try and contribute to reuniting the Republican Party. I think going through the tribunal and all of that, I think we need a different course.”

As of Thursday morning, 618 seated delegates had arrived for the convention, in addition to 220 guests plus alternates. Moon estimated more than one thousand individuals are in attendance.

Media were not permitted to attend any of the meetings and were assigned to six seats in the hallway where they could interview delegates and legislators in a designated area of the resort.

Thursday’s convention also consisted of meetings of the powerful Idaho GOP platform, resolutions and credentials committees.

Workshops on grassroots activism, Idaho strategic metals and the dangers of ranked choice voting were also held – with rooms filled to capacity.

Power County delegate Lisa Leisy of Pocatello said she was here to support Dorothy Moon.

“My main reason here is to come just to vote, make sure we get the true conservatives in our state, make sure we’re representing our state and make sure we’re getting our leaders (that are) right for our state,” she said.

Others, such as Rep. Rod Furniss, R-Rigby, are pushing for change.

“I hope that the Republican Party at the end of the day is more inclusive and not exclusive – that we invite women and we invite young people to this convention and that they have a voice,” he said. “… I think with new leadership we can achieve that.”

On Saturday, the concluding day of the convention, delegates will decide the leadership of the state party. Party Chairwoman Dorothy Moon has been challenged by former Idaho legislator Mary Souza.