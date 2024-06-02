Families issue statements following Chad Daybell death penalty sentencing - East Idaho News

BOISE — Family members have issued statements following a jury’s decision that Chad Daybell will be sentenced to death for the murder of Tammy Daybell, Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

RELATED | Statements of Fremont and Madison County prosecutors following Chad Daybell sentencing

Here are the statements:

Tammy Daybell’s extended family

We want to thank everyone who put in countless hours of work to get where we are today; law enforcement, the prosecution, the media, and all of you who watched and listened to the trial and prayed for us. We are grateful for the relationships we have created through this horrible time and the support and love we were able to give each other. We also want to thank my Aunt Vicki who was sitting in court almost every day of this trial for those of us who weren’t able to do so. That took great strength to do.

We can all start to heal from the terrible losses we have suffered. We will miss Tammy every single day of our lives but we have some comfort knowing we will see her again.

If you have been touched by Tammy and would like to support her foundation, The Tammy Douglas Daybell foundation, to put books into the hands of children and increase literacy, please consider donating to The Tammy Douglas Daybell foundation. Thank you.

Brandon Boudreaux’s family

One year ago we sat as the first person was held accountable for what will be a never ending void in the lives of so many families. We once again have someone being held responsible. For the many people who have spent so many years working on or in this case in Idaho, we thank you. To the jurors who will carry the weight of these events with them for the rest of life, we thank you for taking on this burden.

So many families can be hurt from a tragedy. Often times, many suffer unseen to the public view. We mourn with you. Words seem feebile at times like this to express ourselves. A hole will exist in our lives that will never be filled, no result from any trial will fill it, but justice has a right to be served and we are grateful for those who uphold it. We encourage any and all who participated in crimes to be held accountable.

No one can replace JJ, Tylee, Tammy, or Charles. This world suffers with out them. They will be forever missed and mourned by those who wish for more time with them. As we heard from some who loved them, we felt of this pain because of who they were.

To those suffering, we offer our empathy and love. As we have suffered these years and dealt with our anger, grief, and pain, we have found strength and relief in our faith.

Matthew 11:28-30

28 Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.

29 Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. 30 For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.

We offer the invitation given thousand of years ago to turn your hearts to him who saves. Study his words and forgive. It has not filled the hole left – no verdict or process can. But it has brought peace in the quiet of life’s storm, and healing to the scars of life’s most unfair moments.

Matt and Heather Daybell

The last few days and months have been a rollercoaster of emotions for so many, including for Heather and I.

The justice we’ve sought for has finally been attained, but for us in this moment, our feelings go back and forth from happiness and relief to sadness and sorrow. The jury’s unanimous verdict and sentence brings to a close nearly 10 years since this all began for our little family.

We would sincerely like to thank SO MANY who have reached out and offered words of support and love these last 2 months, and throughout the past 4 ½ years. Your kindness, especially towards Heather, has been needed and truly appreciated.

Like so many of you, we hope to continue to heal our family, move forward together, and look toward better days ahead.

We are so grateful to the jury, to Judge Boyce, to all law enforcement involved, and to the Fremont and Madison prosecution teams. A sincere thank you for your tireless efforts, expertise, and preparation for such a complex and emotional case – we know it has affected each of you and your families. Thank you.

We continue to express our love and support to Kay and Larry Woodcock and their extended families, to Tammy’s father Ron and the entire Douglas family, and to Colby and the extended Cox families. Kay and Larry reached out from the very beginning and have been such great examples to us.

We also express our love to the many other countless victims that have been affected, including those within our own family.

We realize that nothing will bring Tammy, JJ, and Tylee back, but we sincerely hope and pray that, with justice now served, we are all able to move forward together, hoping for brighter days ahead, and showing greater love and compassion to all.

Matt and Heather Daybell

Cox and Shiflet families

We want to express our heartfelt gratitude for all who worked so hard to achieve this true and just verdict and sentence.

First, law enforcement who, together with the prosecution office, were vigilant and unstoppable in the pursuit of justice for Tylee, Tammy and JJ.

The witnesses who had to give testimony, sometimes at great emotional expense.

The courageous jurors, who had to face the most horrific evidence that will surely have a lifelong impact on them.

The court, especially Judge Boyce, for the serious, measured decisions that protected the defendant’s rights and the victim’s silent cries for justice. It was so gratifying to see our justice system work!

We are grateful for all, seen and unseen, who contributed to this huge endeavor. We believe this is a fair sentence in light of the cruel, and callous manner in which our loved ones were lost. We are also grateful for all of the prayers and support offered on our behalf.

We trust in God and our Savior, Jesus Christ, for true healing and ask His blessing for all of the families who are suffering from this great loss.

Tammy, Tylee and JJ will always be remembered as bright lights in this world!

The Cox and Shiflet Families