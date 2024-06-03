READ: Statements of Fremont and Madison County prosecutors following Chad Daybell sentencing - East Idaho News

BOISE — Following the sentencing of Chad Daybell on Saturday, Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Blake and Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood spoke to the media about the case. Here are the statements they read before taking questions.

Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Blake

Almost five years ago, the communities of Fremont and Madison County lost three wonderful human beings — Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow, and Tammy Daybell. As a prosecutor on this case, this has been a hard-fought battle, both for the prosecution team and for the law enforcement agencies that worked tirelessly on this case and never gave up hope.

This has been a tough case because of its complexity: both in telling the story of an investigation that spanned years, and trying to figure out the best way to present it in a way that would make sense to others. As a prosecutor, I try a lot of criminal cases. But for me, as a new mom, the details of this one just hit differently, and I can’t begin to imagine the families’ pain.

I cannot express enough of my – and Fremont County’s – deep appreciation, gratitude and admiration for all those who have played a role in seeking – and ultimately obtaining justice for the victims in this case. This case has been about speaking for and seeking justice for the lives of three wonderful humans whose lives were cut way too short by the selfish desires of the Defendant and his Co-Defendant Lori Vallow.

We are pleased with the outcome and that justice has been served for the victims in this case. This has been a collective effort among multiple agencies working in collaboration to see this case through for the victims and their families. There are so many people who have been involved and helped behind the scenes, and every last one of them has been instrumental in obtaining justice.

When I came into office in 2021, after discussing the case with others in Fremont County, and collaborating with the Fremont County’s Sheriff Office, a decision was made to bring the case back to Fremont County because we felt strongly the case of JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan and Tammy Daybell should be combined and tried together.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office was instrumental in the decision and support of the prosecutor’s office in making that difficult decision. I also cannot express enough, Fremont County’s gratitude to the Rob Wood and the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office. They started this case looking into the whereabouts of JJ and Tylee. Then, when the children’s remains were discovered, Rob Wood stepped in without hesitation when my predecessor requested he take that case as a special prosecutor, and then ultimately agreed to combine resources to pursue justice for the victims.

A special thanks to the Fremont County Deputy Prosecutors Rocky Wixom and Tawnya Rawlings for their dedication and efforts in this and Lori Vallow’s case. The Attorney General’s office in first taking on the prosecution of the murder of Tammy, and then by their agreement to allow us to have Deputy Attorney General Ingrid Batey join the prosecution team. The FBI for stepping in without hesitation when the children were missing with their extensive experience and their resources and continuing to see this case through. The Rexburg Police Department for starting the investigation into the whereabouts of Tylee and JJ, and then never giving up the search. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office for their tenaciousness in pursing the investigation into the death of Tammy. Arizona law enforcement for sharing everything they had uncovered, and their willingness to come to testify in the cases here in Idaho. This became a joint investigation, a joint effort to find the children, and then ultimately to seek justice on their behalf.

I have been absolutely amazed and astounded at the level of investigation, professionalism of the officers involved and the comradery that has been formed. I tell them all the time that they make my job easier.

We extend our support to Arizona in their continued pursuit of justice for the additional victims Charles Vallow and Brandon Boudreaux. We also extend our immense gratitude to the jurors in this case – who didn’t sign up for this difficult process – but agreed to perform their civic duty, and in rendering this verdict, we hope the victims and survivors of Chad Daybell know that the community as a whole does not tolerate the loss of three precious and irreplaceable human beings. We are hopeful that those involved and affected by this case, and the actions of the Defendant and his Coconspirators can now begin to heal.

Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood

Four and a half years ago, Detective Ray Hermisillo walked into our office needing a warrant for what started as a simple search for a Jeep to help an investigation in Chandler, Arizona. This soon turned into a search for two young children Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow.

That investigation merged with the investigation of the death of Tammy Daybell. Very quickly, multiple law enforcement agencies and prosecutors’ offices began working together diligently to find those missing children and determine what happened to Tammy Daybell.

Realizing the children’s last residence was in Madison County, we began a child protection action to bring the children to safety. When it was clear that Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell had no interest in helping us locate Tylee and JJ, we took further action in filing charges against Lori and extradited her from Hawaii when she failed to produce her children.

The search for Tylee and JJ was non-stop. Every stone was unturned through the diligent team efforts of the Rexburg Police Department, Fremont County Sherif’s Office, Idaho Attorney General investigators, the FBI, and Chandler and Gilbert Arizona Police Departments. The willingness of so many different law enforcement agencies to work together and pool resources to obtain justice for these victims is unprecedented. The dedicated professionals of these agencies worked together with the single goal of justice in mind.

From the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office, we are so grateful for the working relationship and partnership we’ve had with Lindsey Blake and everyone at the Fremont County Prosecutor’s Office in obtaining justice, both in this trial and the trial against Lori Vallow. Lindsey Blake’s dedication to each of the victims in this case has been unwavering. Her willingness to take this case on when she took office, when she didn’t have to, was courageous. It has been an honor to work with her.

I’d also like to thank Madison County Deputy Prosecuting Attorneys Spencer Rammel and McKinzie Cole, and Special Prosecutor Rachel Smith for their work as critical members of the prosecution team.

Today, justice was served for Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow, and Tammy Daybell – three innocent victims whose lives were tragically cut short by the selfish and cruel actions of Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell who embarked on a path of destruction that irrevocably altered the lives of countless families and individuals. While nothing can undo the immense harm caused, we have worked tirelessly to secure a measure of justice.

This week, a diligent and attentive Ada County jury carefully considered the evidence presented, returned a verdict of guilty on all counts and sentenced him to death. Lori Vallow Daybell was previously convicted on all charges in this same courthouse and sentenced to life without parole. She now awaits trial in Arizona for the murder of Charles Vallow and attempted murder of Brandon Boudreaux in 2019.

Pursuing justice in this case required the unwavering dedication of a large team of public servants who devoted the last four years to ensuring we had the evidence needed to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. We extend our deepest gratitude to all the committed law enforcement professionals from these agencies who have made tremendous personal sacrifices in the face of an emotionally and physically challenging case. We are indebted to them for their service.

We also want to applaud the incredible strength and resilience of the victims and family members who, despite unimaginable grief, have stood with us these past four years in our pursuit of the truth. Your support has been invaluable.

To all those who held Tylee, JJ, and Tammy in their hearts, we hope these verdicts bring a measure of healing and closure. May the memory of Tylee, JJ and Tammy continue to be a blessing to all who knew and loved them.

Thank you.