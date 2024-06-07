Teton Pass closed for second time in two days after mudslide - East Idaho News

JACKSON, Wyoming — A sudden mudslide Friday morning has engulfed a portion of the Teton Pass, closing it to travelers until further notice.

According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), Wyoming Highway 22 at the Teton Pass closed at 4:18 a.m. Friday after a mudslide came down at milepost 15, near the scale house, breaching both travel lanes.

“Crews have been working to clear the debris, but additional material continues to flow into the roadway,” states a Facebook post from the Department of Transportation. “There is no estimated time of opening.”

The mudslide at Teton Pass. | Wyoming Department of Transportation

Thursday afternoon, Teton Pass was closed due to a large crack in the road caused by a landslide. Crews are using this second closure as an opportunity to evaluate the temporary patch and movement at milepost 12.8.

Officials say the movement caused a crack and drop in the road, resulting in unsafe driving conditions Thursday. Early reports indicate that there has been additional movement in the crack since yesterday’s repairs.

More information will be available after a more thorough investigation can be completed,” says WYDOT. “If crews deem the section of roadway unsafe for travel, the closure could continue after the cleanup of the mudslide at milepost 15.”

