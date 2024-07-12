Car drives into geyser pool at Yellowstone National Park - East Idaho News

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyoming — Park officials are investigating after a car drove into a 105-degree geyser pool at Yellowstone National Park.

On Thursday at about 10:40 a.m., a car with five people “inadvertently drove off the roadway and into the Semi-Centennial Geyser thermal feature near Roaring Mountain between Mammoth Hot Springs and Norris Junction in Yellowstone National Park,” according to a release from the U.S. National Park Service.

All five people got out of the car on their own, and each of them were transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Law enforcement rangers temporarily closed both lanes of the roadway near the accident for about two hours to safely lift the car out of the geyser. The vehicle was fully submerged in about nine feet of water.

All five people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. | Yellowstone National Park

The roadway is now reopened.

The Semi-Centennial Geyser thermal feature has acidic and hot surface water temperatures ranging around 105 degrees Fahrenheit.

“Yellowstone National Park would like to thank Hanser’s Automotive; US Water Rescue Dive Team; HK, Contractors; Resource Technologies Incorporated and Yellowstone Park Service Stations for their collective expertise and professionalism in removing the car from the thermal feature in such an expeditious manner,” says the release.

This incident is under investigation, and the officials from the park say they have no additional details to provide.