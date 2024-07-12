Coroner identifies man killed after driving off Ucon overpass - East Idaho News

UCON — A man who was killed after he drove off an overpass in Bonneville County has been identified.

Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor identified the deceased as Larry Reed, 64, of Rigby. Taylor says the cause of death was multiple traumatic injuries from the crash.

According to Idaho State Police, the crash occurred at about 4:50 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 315 at the Ucon overpass.

A white 2005 Honda CR-V was traveling westbound on US-20. Reed left the highway into the median before driving off the overpass, where the vehicle came to rest upside down on the roadway below.

He was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.