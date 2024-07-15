Flaming semi-trailer caused by 'mechanical failure' on Interstate 15 - East Idaho News

SHELLEY — A maroon 2019 Freight liner semi-truck burst into flames around 6:15 p.m. Sunday after experiencing “mechanical failure” on Interstate 15, Idaho State Police said.

The driver, a 52-year-old man from Atlanta, was able to successfully “detach the trailer from the power unit,” according to a news release.

The southbound freeway was blocked after Shelley exit 108 to allow first responders to process the incident and control a sagebrush fire sparked by the trailer.

Bingham County Sheriff Jeff Gardner said Sunday evening that the Bureau of Land Management was handling “a couple-of-acre fire that they’ve got under control.”

“It (had) spread out into the lava flows there, and that’s BLM property off of the tractor-trailer,” he said.

As of 4 a.m. Monday, the left lane had been reopened, ISP posted on X.

A dispatcher said that there had been “damage to that pavement” in the right lane.

Idaho State Police, Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, Shelley Fire Department and Wildland Fire responded.

The incident occurred at milepost 102.

In addition, a two vehicle crash in the same vicinity was reported by ISP at 6:55 p.m. on Twitter. It is unclear if the wreck was related to the trailer fire.

Finally, another wreck with no injuries occurred at 10:09 p.m. near milepost 100, ISP said.

No additional information has been released at this time.

Semi-trailer fire on I-15. | Courtesy Katie Wood

Burned out semi-trailer. | Courtesy Taylor Van Demarr