Former prosecutor Robin Dunn admits to trafficking drugs and giving them to inmates in jail - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A former county prosecutor has pleaded guilty to trafficking drugs, and distributing them to jail inmates.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Robin Dunn, 69, pleaded guilty to count one in his indictment, conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Dunn initially pleaded not guilty in September to all charges in his indictment but signed a plea agreement in June agreeing to plead guilty to count one in return for the prosecution agreeing to drop the remaining counts and recommend a sentence of 42 months in prison.

Dunn could face up to 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $1 million.

After Dunn pleaded guilty, he was returned to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service. His sentencing before Senior Judge B. Lynn Winmill is scheduled for Oct. 7 at 11 a.m.

Robin Dunn | Bonneville County Jail

The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case, with assistance from the Idaho Falls Police Department, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Idaho State Police.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Francis Zebari and Christopher Atwood are prosecuting the case.

Background

According to the release, from June 2022 to February 2023, Dunn, a former attorney who practiced in eastern Idaho and served as the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney, agreed with clients and others to distribute controlled substances.

“During the conspiracy, Dunn and a client made two trips to the Salt Lake City area to pick up methamphetamine and fentanyl,” says the release. “Dunn and the client then brought the drugs back to Idaho for distribution to others.”

Court records also say that in November 2022, Dunn caused fentanyl to be distributed into the Bonneville County Jail to an inmate who was also his client.

Dunn reportedly agreed that he abused a position of trust by using his position as an attorney to further his drug trafficking activities.