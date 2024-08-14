Did a tornado touch down on Tuesday, and how often does eastern Idaho get tornado warnings? - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A tornado warning was issued on Tuesday by the National Weather Service in Pocatello — but did one ever touch down?

The warning in eastern Idaho lasted for one hour, from 2 to 3 p.m., and affected Jefferson, Butte, Bonneville and Bingham counties. The Idaho National Laboratory area was a concern.

NWS meteorologist Kurt Buffalo told EastIdahoNews.com that the agency never received any confirmation of one that actually touched down.

However, the radar data supported the development of a tornado, as well as what people who were close to the storm saw.

“They were seeing what we call a ‘wall cloud’ … and then we also had some reports of possible funnel clouds developing,” Buffalo said.

A wall cloud can rotate, but not all do. Rotating wall clouds usually develop before strong or violent tornadoes, according to a glossary from NWS.

“A funnel cloud is basically the start of a tornado. So it’s the part that is extending downward from the cloud, and it’s rotating, but it never extends downward far enough to actually come in contact with the ground,” Buffalo explained.

So, what’s the difference between a tornado warning and a tornado watch?

Buffalo said a tornado warning is when they see indications either on radar or reports from people on the field that a tornado is imminent or likely to develop.

“There’s a high threat. We are seeing enough that there is a high threat for a tornado to develop. A warning is when we are actually seeing a thunderstorm that is showing characteristics that could produce a tornado very soon,” he said.

On Tuesday, several severe thunderstorm warnings were issued, producing mainly hail, some the size of about a quarter, and strong wind gusts of around 60 miles an hour.

“When one is issued, just head indoors and take cover in an interior room,” Buffalo said.

He added that Tuesday was the first tornado warning issued this year for the region.

“We usually do issue on average, I’d say, two to four per year for eastern Idaho,” he said.

As for tornado watches, they are typically issued a few hours ahead of time but are rare.

“That’s saying that conditions are favorable for that storm to develop to potentially produce tornados. It’s kind of a heads up,” he said. “We virtually never see tornado watches here.”

The last tornado touchdown in eastern Idaho was near Grace last year on June 23. It was in an open field, and there was no damage, Buffalo told EastIdahoNews.com.