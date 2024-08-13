 Gallery: Severe thunderstorm brings large hail and high winds to eastern Idaho - East Idaho News
Gallery: Severe thunderstorm brings large hail and high winds to eastern Idaho

Kaitlyn Hart

Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

CarlosMonreal
Soda Springs | Courtesy Ashley Pratt Ozburn
EASTERN IDAHO – A severe thunderstorm brought a tornado warning, high winds and “marble-sized” hail to a portion of eastern Idaho on Tuesday afternoon.

Here are some of the best weather photos. Send yours to news@eastidahonews.com, and may add them to the gallery!

weather photo
Alena Mishell

weather photo
Archer | Courtesy Stephanie and Chase Howell

weather photo

weather photo
Courtesy Carlos Monreal

weather photo
Courtesy Christy Henry

weather photo
Courtesy Eva Bell Kinghorn

weather photo
Bancroft | Courtesy Malyssa Hainline

weather photo
Mud Lake | Courtesy Krista Anton

weather photo
Native Lens

weather photo
Osgood | Courtesy Jamee Lee

weather photo
Courtesy Randy Tamayo

weather photo
Courtesy Sandra Batterton

weather photo
Courtesy Whit Marie

weather photo
Courtesy Whitney Lott

weather photo
Courtesy Whitney Lott

