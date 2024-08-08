Local clinic merges with Mountain View Hospital to provide more options for clients - East Idaho News

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BUZZ

IDAHO FALLS

The Healing Sanctuary partners with Mountain View Hospital to better serve patients

Healing Sanctuary founder Dr. Jeff Baker, left, and Mountain View Hospital. | Photo on left courtesy Natalie Podgorski

IDAHO FALLS – The Healing Sanctuary, a medical clinic in Idaho Falls that provides a holistic approach to health care, is merging with Mountain View Hospital.

The companies officially merged on Aug. 1, according to Mountain View spokeswoman Natalie Podgorski.

The entities began collaborating several months ago, and Podgorski tells EastIdahoNews.com the merger has proven to be mutually beneficial.

“We are always striving to expand the services and care we offer our community. While we wholeheartedly believe in the power of traditional medicine, we recognize some patients want to explore alternative treatment modalities. The Healing Sanctuary will allow us to expand our offerings and give our community more choices within our partner clinics,” Podgorski says.

The Healing Sanctuary, at 187 East 13th Street, offers a variety of services for men and women, as well as hormone and IV therapy, anti-aging treatment, and more.

The merger will allow the clinic to continue offering the same services and care “with a bigger footprint.” But clinic founder Dr. Jeff Baker says customers will see a few changes with their billing in the future.

“As an affiliate of Mountain View Hospital, all future patient invoices will be sent from the hospital and not The Healing Sanctuary,” Baker explains.

Baker launched the clinic in 2017 to cater to people who felt dissatisfied with what he calls the “next pill for the next ill” mentality towards conventional medicine.

Thousands of clients have benefitted from its services over the years, and Baker says a partnership was necessary for long-term growth. That led him to initiate a conversation about the merger.

“I felt an urgency to find a buyer who can help me carry on what was created here,” Baker says. “Mountain View Hospital was a natural fit. It’s committed to putting people first in health care, which aligns with our patient-centered approach. We are excited to see the positive impact we can have on our community through this partnership.”

RELATED | Historic Idaho Falls church building now a medical healing sanctuary

The Healing Sanctuary is in a 96-year-old building that once served as a meetinghouse for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It was dedicated by then-church President Heber J. Grant.

Building where The Healing Sanctuary sits was once an LDS Church building. This photo dates back to 1935. | Courtesy photo provided to EastIdahoNews.com in 2018

It served that function until 1981, when it was sold. Another denomination used the building for a short time.

More recently, efforts were made to turn the building into a charter school, and then it was used as a temporary haunted house to fund a prospective culinary school. In both cases, public outcry from neighbors stalled the projects.

When Baker bought it in 2016, the building had been vacant for more than 10 years.

Podgorski is excited for Mountain View’s ability to provide higher-quality care as a result of the merger.

Faster lab results and an improved ability to coordinate treatment plans for patients are some of the perks, Baker says.

“We will be able to add our notes into a patient’s electronic medical record and see their health history. This helps all providers have a more holistic view into a patient’s long-term well-being and results in better outcomes for the people we treat. We only see upsides for our patients and our community by partnering with Mountain View Hospital,” says Baker.

The Healing Sanctuary is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday with a 2 p.m. closing time on Friday.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

After a decade in Rexburg, iSource now has a location in Idaho Falls

Gas prices in Idaho jump six cents over the past week

Pocatello baker will appear on new Netflix reality show

JB’s in Rexburg closed in June. Now this restaurant is moving in.