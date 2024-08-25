Man arrested on $1 million bond after allegedly sexually assaulting 12-year-old - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT – A 39-year-old Blackfoot man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl.

Shad James Hansen was charged with two counts of felony lewd conduct with a child under 16, one count of felony child sexual abuse, and one count of felony enticing a child over the internet.

On Tuesday, a Blackfoot Police Officer responded to a home after a woman called dispatch to report that she witnessed a sexual assault, according to court documents.

When the officer arrived, the woman reportedly showed them a video from her home that was recorded on a Blink security camera.

Police reports say the video showed the inside of a garage, where a 12-year-old girl is seen being sexually assaulted by a man identified as Hansen.

Shad Hansen | Bingham County

A woman’s voice is reportedly heard in the background, and Hansen quickly stops assaulting the victim as if “trying to hide” what he was doing.

Officers got in contact with the victim and showed her the video. The victim told officers the video was from January, and that there had been many instances of sexual assault between her and Hansen, who is known to the victim.

The victim said the assaults would happen when she was alone with Hansen.

She reportedly received a cell phone from Hansen who told her he “expected pictures of her.” When asked what he meant by that, the victim said Hansen expected her to send him naked photos.

Detectives contacted Hansen, who reportedly admitted sexually assaulting the 12-year-old multiple times, and even recalled incidents the victim did not disclose.

Hansen is being held on a $1 million bond. According to the Bingham County Jail, he is being held in the Bonneville County Jail due to a lack of space in Bingham.

Hansen is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 29. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

Though Hansen has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.