Man gets rider for killing ex-girlfriends horse after break up - East Idaho News

MORELAND — A 25-year-old has been sentenced after pleading guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend’s horse after a breakup.

Shawn Brayden Jones was sentenced on Aug. 8 by District Judge Stevan Thompson to a minimum of two and a maximum of five years in prison.

Thompson then suspended the sentence and placed Jones on a retained jurisdiction, otherwise known as a rider, where Jones will complete a one-year treatment program in prison. Once the program is over, Thompson can decide whether to send Jones to prison for his given sentence or release him on probation.

Jones initially pleaded not guilty to felony malicious injury to property. He later accepted a plea agreement to plead guilty in exchange for the prosecution recommending a retained jurisdiction at sentencing.

Background

On Feb. 6, around 4:42 p.m., according to court documents, a Bingham County Sheriff’s deputy met with Jones at a Moreland home regarding a request for help.

When the deputy arrived, Jones explained he had broken up with a woman, 22-year-old Mailee Cooper, the week before and that her 12-year-old horse, Bree, had been staying on his property.

Jones stated he “did not think (Bree) had been fed or taken care of and that it wasn’t doing good, so he needed to put it down.”

Jones said nobody had come since Jan. 31 to take care of the horse, and he “didn’t know what was going on with it.”According to the deputy, Jones smelled like alcohol, and “the smell grew as he spoke more.”

The deputy took photos of the horse and noticed beside the bullet wounds, “the horse appeared to be in good health” and “there were no signs of malnourishment or neglect.”

Jones told the deputy he shot the horse four times with a lever action 22 rifle.

While speaking with Jones, a family member of his asked to talk to the deputy, and stated Jones “did not need to shoot the horse” and “was out of control and needed charges.”

Police reports say the deputy contacted Cooper, who said she had been at the property around 2 p.m. that day. She stated Jones had been drinking and became “irate” over the breakup, leading to Cooper leaving the house to get a truck and trailer to pick up her horse.

While driving, Cooper received a call from Jones’ relative, saying Jones had shot the horse.

According to Cooper, the horse was registered with the American Quarter Horse Association and was worth $10,000. She told the deputy a friend of hers had fed it that day, and she had visited to feed and check on the horse on Feb. 2.

Cooper was “adamant the horse was not mistreated at all.”

The deputy requested a breathalyzer test for Jones, which showed a blood alcohol level of .186, over twice the legal limit of .08.

Jones later admitted Cooper had been there that day and when she left, he shot the horse. Jones was then taken into custody and booked into the Bingham County Jail.