City of Pocatello unveils new logo and tagline, "The One and Only" - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Pocatello has announced a new logo and tagline to modernize the city and promote a new, cohesive vibe.

Pocatello City Council members voted Thursday for the official new city logo and tagline, “The One and Only.”

City spokeswoman Marlise Irby says the tagline was inspired by the desire to establish the city as a unique area.

“We are the only Pocatello in the entire world; we’re the one and only,” says Irby. “We’re unique, we’re special, we’re Pocatello.”

City of Pocatello Flag | City of Pocatello

Irby says the logo honors the city’s flag, which the North American Vexillological (the study of flags) Association (NAVA) ranked 11th best in the nation.

The project has been in the works for some time. After the COVID-19 pandemic, work toward a new logo was delayed, but in 2023, city council members resurrected the project as they strived for a fresh new look for the city’s branding.

“The city’s old logo contained an outline of the city skyline and had been in use for over 30 years,” states a news release from Pocatello. “Some felt it was not an accurate depiction of the Pocatello skyline and was outdated.”

Another version of the new City of Pocatello logo. | City of Pocatello

The city of Pocatello decided to standardize what were once many different depictions and varieties of the same logo across various departments to make it easier to identify city buildings and property.

Irby says the city’s hired consultant, HUB Collective, will present the city with a style guide that includes a letterhead layout and templates, standard nametags, an email signature, a Mayor’s Newsletter, photography usage guidelines, sign concepts, vehicle design, building signage, promotional materials, design templates and more.

“These are some exciting times for the city of Pocatello! Rebranding is a great way to promote the city and our community both inside our community and the world,” said Mayor Brian Blad in the release. “A big thank you to our City Council for voting to approve this great logo and tagline, and now the real work begins.”

The new logo will be implemented across the city by January 1, 2025.