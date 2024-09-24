'I'm coming for you.' Idaho man indicted for allegedly threatening to kill Donald Trump - East Idaho News

SANDPOINT — A grand jury indicted a Bonner County man after he allegedly threatened to kill former President Donald Trump.

Warren Jones Crazybull was indicted on Aug. 20 on one count of threats against a former president. He pleaded not guilty on Aug. 22.

Federal court documents allege that on July 31, Crazybull called Mar-a-Lago, a resort in Palm Beach, Florida, owned by Trump, and threatened to kill the former president.

Crazybull reportedly called the resort at least nine times and, during one of the calls, allegedly said, “Find Trump. … I am coming down to Bedminster tomorrow. I am going to down him personally and kill him.”

The Mar-A-Lago employee who answered the call recorded the alleged threats using a personal cell phone and sent it to the United States Secret Service. Using the caller ID function, investigators identified the man as Crazybull.

Secret Service learned he was also known as Warren Jones and went by multiple aliases, including “Warren Von Crazybull-Jones,” “Warren V Jones,” “Warren Crazybull Jones,” and “Warren Von Jones.”

Investigators said they found his personal Facebook under the name “Tracy Jones” and discovered posts that also threatened Trump. Court documents say Crazybull reportedly posted a “self-produced narrative that contains threats to Mr. Trump.”

Another post allegedly stated, “I start driving to the home of this multi person rapist PIG TRUMP to take him down single combat.”

A Facebook post allegedly from Crazybull’s personal page. | PACER

Crazybull also appeared to mention former President John. F. Kennedy, who was assassinated in November 1963.

“I’m leaving Sandpoint at 12:00 a.m #Trump2024. I’m coming for you JOHN JOHN KENNEDY JR, DONALD J TRUMP… and take you Down to the fu***** GROUND.”

Law enforcement tracked Crazybull’s phone and determined he was in Idaho at the time the threats were posted online. On Aug. 1, he traveled to Missoula, Montana, where he was detained by the U.S. Marshals Service.

While speaking to law enforcement, Crazybull allegedly said he was chief of the Rosebud tribe, and that he “blames former Presidents Trump and John F. Kennedy for broken treaties that resulted in the loss of his land.”

Crazybull claimed he had posted the threats online in order to get law enforcement’s attention, and repeatedly stated he “would not let Trump become president again.” He then said he would not attempt to kill Trump.

Federal court documents say investigators found Crazybull’s thought processes to be “racing and confused” and described his demeanor as “paranoid.”

Crazybull is being held in the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office without a bond and is scheduled for a jury trial on Oct. 28. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Though Crazybull has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

RELATED | Donald Trump’s attempted assassin identified

RELATED | Trump is wounded but ‘fine’ after apparent assassination attempt; governor says man killed at rally was former fire chief who ‘died a hero’