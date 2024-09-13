Jail sergeant honored for helping inmates continue education and overcome addictions - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Sgt. Mark Mecham was honored as the Bonneville County Sheriff MVP by the Greater Idaho Falls Police Foundation Thursday afternoon.

Mecham has worked in law enforcement for 27 years and helps oversee educational programs in the Bonneville County Jail. He was instrumental in implementing the I.G.N.I.T.E. initiative, which stands for Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education. The program has helped dozens of inmates get their GED, continue their education and overcome drug and alcohol addiction.

Mecham also leads a team of Work Release and Work Detail professionals. He works with community partners to ensure those programs can provide needed services within the community and maintain a pathway for inmates to transition back into regular life.

Greater Idaho Police Foundation Board Chairman Royce Clements, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Mark Mecham, Bonneville County Sheriff Sam Hulse. | Courtesy Idaho Falls Police Department

Mecham was one of five law enforcement officers from the Idaho Falls region honored during the awards ceremony at Melaleuca. MVP awards were presented to an Idaho Falls Police officer, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy, and Idaho State Police trooper. A Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award was also presented, along with a Valor Award.

Family members, colleagues, elected representatives and friends honored the officers for their work as videos were shown featuring interviews with each recipient and their supervisors.

EastIdahoNews.com will share each of the videos over the next five days beginning today. You can watch the entire awards ceremony here.