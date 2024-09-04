Name released of man killed during deputy-involved shooting - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A man who was killed during a deputy-involved shooting Sunday morning has been identified.

Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor identified the man as 31-year-old Joshua Ramirez of Idaho Falls.

Background

According to a release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were involved in a shooting around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

A deputy was reportedly attempting to stop a car on Woodruff Avenue near 1st Street after almost being struck head-on. The car had crossed over multiple lanes of traffic and was not pulling over.

As they continued northbound on Woodruff Avenue, a deputy performed a Pursuit Immobilization Technique (PIT) on the suspect car in an attempt to stop the driver, later identified as Ramirez. Deputies surrounded the car and tried to contact Ramirez.

During this time shots were fired and Ramirez was injured. Deputies and Idaho Falls Police officers began emergency medical aid to Ramirez until Idaho Falls Ambulance arrived and took over.

Ramirez was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment where he later died from his injuries. He was the only occupant in the vehicle at the time and three deputies, who have not been named, were involved in the incident. No deputies were injured.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing and more details will be released as they become available.