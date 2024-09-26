Preston resort offers cabins, shooting ranges and miles of trails for your next party - East Idaho News

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

PRESTON

Owner of Preston resort wants to host your next retreat or family party

Doug Day poses for a photo outside the gun range at Day Mountain Ranch Resort. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

PRESTON – A resort and gun range in the foothills near Preston is Doug Day’s pride and joy.

Day Mountain Ranch Resort, at 77 South Spring Creek Road, sits on 2,355 acres about 10 miles east of town and includes six cabins, four gun ranges offering year-round shooting and instruction with pavilion-covered seating and an overhead heater, along with hundreds of trails for horseback, backpacking and hiking trips. EastIdahoNews.com took a tour, which you can watch in the video above.

Since launching the business in 2021, Day tells EastIdahoNews.com it’s attracted visitors from all over the U.S. and the surprising thing to him is the number of weddings held there.

“We have 12 to 14 weddings every year,” Day says.

Though he never expected it would be a popular place for a wedding, he’s glad to accommodate using the space for any occasion.

He and his wife, Ginger, bought the property about eight years ago from the Hull family.

RELATED | Preston woman’s homemade soap and candles are a major draw for customers

Day’s spent many years organizing corporate retreats for businesses. Finding a location for these events was always a challenge and that led him to the “crazy idea” of opening his own resort.

“We have a large family, and the same thing applied to family reunions,” Day says. “When I found this place, that whole vision opened up to me on what we could do here and we started to design it.”

As a gun owner, shooting instructor and safety officer with the National Rifle Association, Day is particularly passionate about gun safety. There is a gun club associated with the shooting range, which includes a safety officer training course. It’s a class he encourages gun enthusiasts to take.

“About 75% of our gun club (members) are range officers. I really like that because then everybody is more safety-minded,” he says. “The main duties of a range officer is to ensure that everyone at the shooting range is handling firearms safely.”

Two more gun ranges are in the works. Day is also planning to add other amenities at the resort, including four cottages, an event center, and a gazebo and picnic tables.

To make a reservation or learn more, visit the website or Facebook page.

A view of two of the cabins at Day Mountain Ranch Resort. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

