Crews scale back search for man missing in Yellowstone - East Idaho News

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — A search for a missing man at Yellowstone National Park has changed from a rescue to a recovery.

After 11 days of searching, crews are scaling back efforts to find 22-year-old Austin King, a news release said on Wednesday.

King is believed to have gone missing in the area of Eagle Peak, which is the highest point in Yellowstone National Park.

“To date, more than 100 personnel including two helicopters, search dog teams, ground teams with spotting scopes, trackers, and a drone have searched more than 3,225 miles by air and ground at elevations ranging from 11,350 feet to 8,400 feet,” the news release said.

King, an employee of Xanterra Parks and Resorts, failed to arrive for his boat pickup near Yellowstone Lake’s Southeast Arm on the afternoon of Sept. 20, after his planned seven-day solo backcountry trip to summit Eagle Peak.

“We have not been able to locate Austin,” said Cam Sholly with Yellowstone National Park in a news release. “Although we will continue to hope for the best, I want to extend my deepest sympathies to Austin’s family, friends, and colleagues.”

Limited search efforts will continue into the foreseeable future.

A picture of some of the crews who have looked for Austin King. | Yellowstone National Park