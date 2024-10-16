Deputy cleared in shooting that left 30-year-old dead - East Idaho News

Editor’s note: This article includes graphic details of an officer-involved shooting. Reader discretion is advised.

IDAHO FALLS – A Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy has been cleared of wrongdoing following an officer-involved shooting on Sept. 1 that left a 30-year-old man dead.

“No criminal charges will be filed” against Deputy Sheriff Zachery Skidmore, Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney Randy Neal wrote in a news release. He also released more details about the shooting.

On Sept. 1, around 3:28 a.m., a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated a traffic stop on a 2016 blue Subaru WRX, being driven by Joshua Ramirez.

RELATED | Name released of man killed during deputy-involved shooting

The Subaru was traveling north on Woodruff Boulevard and crossed the middle line of traffic, nearly sideswiping the deputy.

The deputy turned his car around and activated his overhead lights. Seeing that the Subaru had crossed into the oncoming lanes of traffic, he chased the Subaru for several blocks. During this time, two additional deputies, including Skidmore, arrived in the area to assist.

The deputies performed a “PIT” maneuver and stopped the Subaru near the 1400 block of North Woodruff Boulevard. The vehicle eventually stopped next to Timberline Auto near 1235 North Woodruff Avenue.

Skidmore was reportedly the first to exit his car and began telling Ramirez to show his hands, warning, “Do not move or you will get shot.” He reportedly gave Ramirez numerous commands at gunpoint.

The deputy with his gun drawn toward Ramirez. | Bonneville County Prosecutor

In another deputy’s dash camera footage, Ramirez is seen looking at Skidmore, and reaching his arms out in a “shooter’s stance,” pointing at Skidmore.

Neal says none of the deputies reported seeing Ramirez do this.

Ramirez, seemingly with his hands pointed like a gun, pointing at the deputy. | Bonneville County Prosecutor

Another deputy told Ramirez to show his hands at this point, but Ramirez reportedly “continued to move erratically inside the vehicle.”

The dash camera footage then shows Ramirez “point(ing) his hands in a ‘shooter’s grip’ as if holding a gun at (another deputy).” Again, none of the deputies reported seeing this happen.

The same deputy reportedly heard Ramirez say, “DO IT!” multiple times, and Ramirez is reportedly heard on body camera audio turning the ignition key in the car numerous times.

Neal writes that it is unclear if the car was stalled or running, but Ramirez could not make the car move.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., Skidmore tried to open the passenger side door of Ramirez’s car, but it was locked.

Seconds later, Ramirez rolls down the passenger side window as Skidmore gives his commands to “get your hands up” and “show me your hands.”

Ramirez continued to move “erratically” inside the car, as the other two deputies approached.

According to the memorandum, seconds later, Ramirez “lunged and reached behind the passenger seat with both hands in the direction of (a deputy).”

At the same time, that deputy stepped away, and Skidmore fired nine shots into the car, striking Ramirez multiple times.

The other two deputies did not fire their weapons.

At 3:31 a.m., deputies opened the passenger door and removed Ramirez from the car.

Deputies and an Idaho Falls Police sergeant attempted life-saving measures, including CPR, until paramedics arrived.

An Idaho Falls Ambulance arrived three minutes later and took over medical treatment, taking Ramirez to EIRMC. He was pronounced deceased at 4:10 a.m.

Medical staff reportedly noted “what appeared to be eight wounds to Mr. Ramirez, but it is unclear whether this potentially included both entry and exit wounds.”

On Sept. 26, Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor received a toxicology report from Ramirez’s autopsy done at the Ada County Coroner’s Office, showing that Ramirez’s BAC (blood alcohol concentration) was .157, or twice the legal limit, at the time of the autopsy.

According to Neal, it is “difficult to determine how much alcohol could have been eliminated before blood was drawn during the autopsy for the toxicology testing.”

During a search of the scene, investigators reportedly found nine bullet casings, “which is consistent with the ammunition count which indicated Deputy Skidmore had fired nine rounds from his service firearm.”

During a search of Ramirez’s vehicle, investigators reportedly found “a small folding knife, with the blade in the open position” on the floor of the car in front of the driver’s seat.

The knife found in Ramirez’s car. | Bonneville County Prosecutor

None of the deputies reported seeing the knife, so Neal says it “cannot be forensically determined when the knife was opened or whether Mr. Ramirez handled the knife during the incident.”

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office sent a news release on Wednesday, stating it “extends its deepest sympathies to the Ramirez family. We recognize the traumatic effect of this incident on everyone involved. The taking of a life in the course of our professional duty is a serious matter deserving of a complete and thorough investigation. We appreciate the work and professionalism by investigators from the Critical Incident Task Force who are tasked with putting the pieces of these incidents together for review.”