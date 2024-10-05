Fatboy Burgers is changing the burger game with local ingredients and tasty treats - East Idaho News

SHELLEY — A food truck specializing in burgers has the Shelley community begging for more.

Fatboy Burgers, owned by Florida-native-turned-Idahoan Gary Dobson, has a simple but deliciously different menu consisting of three burger options, funnel cake fries, and local Idaho potato french fries.

EastIdahoNews.com was lucky enough to try nearly the entire menu.

First, we tried the namesake “Fatboy Burger,” which consists of a signature brisket and chuck burger patty, topped with a homemade bacon jam made of caramelized onions and chopped bacon with classic cheeseburger toppings – lettuce and tomato.

The Fatboy Burger | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

“That’s the namesake of the food truck, and that’s what it all begins with,” says Dobson. “The bacon jam. I’m from the south, so we like to say we can do two things. Fry anything, and turn anything into jam.”

Next, we tried another popular choice, the Fungi Burger. This burger consists of the same delicious patty as before but topped with marsala mushrooms, similar to a sirloin or chicken marsala flavor. Finished with a smoky provolone cheese, this burger will transport you directly to the nearest steakhouse.

The Fungi Burger | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

“Garlic, mushrooms, marsala wine, reduced down. It’s just a really delicious mushroom,” says Dobson. “Then, it’s finished with provolone cheese on top instead of cheddar, so it gives that steakhouse flavor – but in a burger.”

Third, we tried Fatboy Burgers’ “Spicy Boy” burger. Dobson says this is specifically made for those who can handle a bit of heat but don’t want it to ruin the experience.

This burger is topped with Dobson’s homemade “Fatboy Sauce” but also with sriracha, pepper jack cheese, onions, poblanos, and Anaheim peppers.

The Spicy Boy Burger | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

“It’s not insanely spicy, it really isn’t,” says Dobson. “It’s just spicy enough to let you know it’s got a little bite to it.”

Next, we tried a classic – the french fries. Dobson says he is often asked what he does to make his fries so tasty, and here’s the secret…

French fries | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

“I cut them, I fry them, and I salt them. The end!” says Dobson. “The biggest thing is fresh cut spuds; they’re not frozen…you let the potato be the star.”

Lastly, we tried Dobson’s infamous dessert, the “funny fries.”

More commonly known as funnel cake fries, Dobson turns a fair classic into a portable, hand-held, deliciously sweet and fruity dessert.

Funny Fries | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

“I do strawberry and caramel, 50/50; I dust them with powdered sugar,” says Dobson. “I let them speak for themselves.”

Check out the delicious menu items at Fatboy Burgers, typically located in Shelley, at the Expressions Vinyl and Subway parking lot at 532 North State Street.

The food truck also caters for events, so check for hours and more information on their Facebook page.