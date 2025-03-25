Idaho Falls Women's March will feature local speakers and discuss how to 'stand together' - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Women’s March will take place Saturday for the first time in six years, as activists plan to line the streets to raise awareness for women’s rights.

With a theme of “Standing Together,” the Women’s March will begin Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Bonneville County Courthouse to commemorate Women’s History Month.

“As Women’s History Month comes to a close, we wanted to do something to reinforce the strides we’ve made to be recognized in our full humanity,” said Cass Hammeretti, one of the event organizers. “We also want to draw attention to the fact that our rights are currently under attack at the state and federal level under our current political class.”

According to a news release from Miranda Marquit, a local activist and speaker, the event will include three local young activists’ speeches before participants march to the Broadway Bridge.

The poster for the 2025 Idaho Falls Women’s March | EastIdahoNews.com

“Speakers at the event include Madison Mancini, Miranda Armenta, and Zoe Creed. All three have been involved in recent community-building efforts. Mancini is a former educator and marketing communications specialist who drives community engagement,” says the release. “Armenta has written papers about similar points in history and has been organizing recent actions as part of the 50501 movement. Creed is a local educator who has been organizing community coffee events designed to promote discussion.”

The first Idaho Falls Women’s March was organized in 2017, where over 500 locals attended to voice their concerns and hopes for the future of women’s rights.

The last march held in Idaho Falls was in 2019, but organizers say they hope to revive the tradition to be held every year.

“Women’s rights are human rights, and women from all walks of life are being targeted right now,” Hammeretti said. “We want to encourage communities to stand together to recognize and protect the rights of all people.”