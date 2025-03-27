Police: Graffiti artist caused 'excessive property damage' with illegal spray painting throughout Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 24-year-old was arrested after police say he painted graffiti on at least 18 buildings, power boxes and homes throughout Idaho Falls.

Richard Ryan Steacy is charged with felony malicious injury to property with damages over $1,000 in value.

According to court documents, on March 22, around 11:30 p.m., an Idaho Falls Police officer saw a man riding an electric scooter west on the south bridge of the Idaho Falls Greenbelt Riverwalk trail.

Police say the man was “wearing a black ski mask, black clothing, and carrying a white backpack,” which was reportedly the description of a suspect police were looking for regarding spray painting and tagging.

Officers stopped the man and allegedly saw dried spray paint on his jacket and gloves. They identified him as Steacy and searched his belongings, where they say they found a can of spray paint in his right front jacket pocket.

While searching Steacy’s backpack, officers say they found several more cans of spray paint in the same colors as the graffiti of the word “Slendo” that was allegedly seen throughout Idaho Falls.

Officers also found several spray can tips that can change how the cans spray and seven United States Postal Service Stickers that were drawn on, with either the word “Slendo” or the letters to spell s-l-e-n-d-o.

Court documents say that between March 5 and 21, Steacy reportedly “tagged” at least 18 places, including private residences, power boxes, a wall at Jack in the Box, business signs, the Museum of Idaho’s brick wall, city utility boxes, and the F Street bridge.

Steacy was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail on a $5,000 bond. He was later released on his own recognizance. He is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on April 4. If convicted, Steacy could face up to five years in prison and $1,000 in fines, plus restitution.

Though Steacy has been charged with these crimes, this does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.