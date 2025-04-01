DAY 2: Jury selection continues in Lori Vallow Daybell trial - East Idaho News

Lori Vallow Daybell is on trial in Maricopa County, Arizona, on one charge of conspiracy to commit the murder of Charles Vallow, her fourth husband. Nate Eaton is live in the courtroom with updates. Please excuse any typos. Times listed below are in Mountain Standard Time, so they are an hour behind Idaho. (Arizona does not observe Daylight Saving Time.) The most recent updates are at the top.

11:07 a.m. Judge is testing how a bench conference will work. White noise is played in the courtroom, the judge puts on headphones, and so do the prosecution and defense. The headphones have microphones attached. We can not hear anything except the white noise.

11:05 a.m. During sidebar/bench conferences, white noise will play in the courtroom and in the media overflow room.

11:04 a.m. Beresky believes a jury will be sat and sworn in this afternoon.

11:03 a.m. A reminder that the judge is not allowing cameras in the courtroom during jury selection. There are no other scheduled hearings in the trial this week, but that could change if last-minute motions are filed.

11:01 a.m. The judge will give instructions to the potential jurors, explaining that they need to be fair, and then the prosecution and defense will ask follow-up questions.

11 a.m. Judge completes list and says 62 jurors will be brought up this afternoon. They will be given random numbers and fill the courtroom for in-person questioning.

10:54 a.m. Judge continues to run through the list of juror numbers. Many have hardships or prior knowledge about the defendant. They are excused.

10:49 a.m. One potential juror can’t see far distances and does not feel comfortable viewing some of the evidence in the trial. They are excused.

10:47 a.m. Some of the jurors are advancing from the pool. Others, like college students who have classes or tests, are excused.

10:43 a.m. Lori is seated next to her advisory counsel or paralegal. Behind her, at another table, are her attorney and investigator. Joining Treena Kay at the prosecutor’s table is Det. Nathan Duncan and another prosecutor.

10:42 a.m. “My wife’s boss is the prosecutor on this case,” one potential juror wrote. The person has previous knowledge of the case, too. Juror is dismissed for cause.

10:41 a.m. One potential juror is a reporter who has knowledge of the case. They are dismissed.

10:39 a.m. A few potential jurors don’t know English or will be out of town during parts of the trial. One juror suffers from back pain and has to take Tramadol three times a day. Juror is worried they won’t be able to focus. They are dismissed.

10:37 a.m. Judge is reading down a list of juror numbers who have completed e-questionaries. If they advance from this stage of jury selection, they will be brought into the courtroom for in-person questioning. That will begin this afternoon.

10:36 a.m. Other jurors dismissed for hardship or because they have prior knowledge of the case.

10:35 a.m. Beresky says he met with potential jurors this morning in a waiting room. He says one juror approached him and has to get to a dental appointment this afternoon for a broken tooth. Prosecution suggests striking him for hardship, defense agrees. Juror is excused.

10:32 a.m. Back in the courtroom for day 2 of jury selection in Lori Vallow Daybell’s case. More members of the public here today along with reporters. Judge Beresky is on the bench. 52 jurors have been approved for follow-up questioning. Beresky says an additional 48 jurors have filled out questionaries.