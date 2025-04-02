Jury of 13 men and 3 women selected for Lori Vallow Daybell's Arizona trial - East Idaho News

PHOENIX — A jury has been selected in Lori Vallow Daybell’s Arizona case and the trial is scheduled to begin Monday.

Twelve jurors and four alternates were picked over the course of two days in Maricopa County. The jury consists of thirteen men and three women who were sworn in and given instructions Tuesday afternoon.

Daybell is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder of Charles Vallow, her fourth husband. He was shot in Daybell’s Chandler, Arizona, home on July 11, 2019, by Alex Cox, Daybell’s brother, when Vallow came to pick up his son, JJ Vallow.

Charles Vallow | Courtesy photo

Cox, who said he shot Vallow in self-defense, died in December 2019 and was never charged.

Daybell is representing herself in the trial with the help of two advisory attorneys, a paralegal and an investigator. Maricopa County Deputy Attorney Treena Kay is prosecuting the case.

Kay and Daybell are expected to give opening statements at the start of the trial on Monday. Daybell will be able to question witnesses, raise objections and can testify if she chooses; however, if she takes the stand, Superior Court Judge Justin Beresky said she will need to write questions beforehand and have someone else ask them.

Daybell has already been sentenced to life in prison in Idaho for the deaths of JJ Vallow, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and Tammy Daybell, her fifth husband’s former wife.

If convicted in Arizona on the conspiracy charge, Daybell could face up to life in prison but she will be returned to Idaho to complete her sentence.

The trial will be held Monday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Arizona time. Beresky is allowing a video camera in the courtroom with a 30-minute delay for live streaming.

EastIdahoNews.com will post live written updates from the courtroom and stream the trial on the EastIdahoNews.com YouTube channel. Nate Eaton will recap the trial every night on “Courtroom Insider” live at 8 p.m. MT.