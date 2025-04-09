LIVE UPDATES: Woman who went on date with Charles Vallow takes the stand on day 3 of Lori Vallow Daybell's trial - East Idaho News

Lori Vallow Daybell is on trial in Maricopa County, Arizona, on one charge of conspiracy to commit the murder of Charles Vallow, her fourth husband. Nate Eaton is live in the courtroom with updates. Please excuse any typos. Times listed below are in Mountain Standard Time, so they are an hour behind Idaho. (Arizona does not observe Daylight Saving Time.) The most recent updates are at the top.

12:04 p.m. Lori says this will not be quick. She has a lot more cross. We are breaking for lunch. See you at 1:30 p.m. Will post video recap on YouTube shortly.

12:03 p.m. Lori wants to ask the question. Jury will be brought in. Kay is staring at Lori as Lori chats with her legal advisors.

12:01 p.m. Judge is excusing the jury for a few minutes. He says there are some technical difficulties with the headset. Judge says to Lori, “Are you sure you want the witness to answer the question about what things were said about you? Because you’re opening a really big door.”

11:59 a.m. Lori asks about what type of things Charles talked to Nancy Jo about. Nancy Jo says it was what she testified about. Lori wants more specifics. Judge asks for a sidebar. Headphones go on, white noise is played.

11:59 a.m. Lori asks what time Nancy Jo texted Charles. She says after dinner. Lori wants specifics. Nancy Jo doesn’t remember the times – says it was after dinner.

11:58 a.m. Lori: “So let me understand. You were dating some different men from the website. Would you say it was common for men to be talking so much about their supposed ex-wives with a potential?” Nancy Jo, “It’s actually very common.” Lori responds, “Interesting.” Treena objects. Lori apologizes and says she won’t do it again.

11:57 a.m. Lori is quite combative with this witness. Nancy Jo is calm and collected. Lori asks if Charles told her how much her life insurance policy was for. Nancy Jo says $1 million. Lori asks if he told her how much her life insurance policy was for. Nancy Jo doesn’t know.

11:56 a.m. Lori asks what else they talked about. She says the church, their families, etc. Lori asks if Charles talked about Tylee and his relationship with her. Nancy Jo doesn’t believe so.

11:55 a.m. Lori asks Nancy Jo if they spent their entire date speaking about Lori. “Don’t flatter yourself, No.”

11:52 a.m. Lori says, “Nancy Jo, right? We have not met before, right?” She says correct. Lori asks Nancy Jo if she had any way to verify that her husband was going through a divorce. She says no. Lori asks Nancy Jo if she was surprised to learn later that Charles was not in the process of a divorce. She says Charles was in the process of getting a divorce. Lori asks if she would have gone on a date with Charles if she had realized he was married. Lori asks Nancy Jo if she dates married men. Treena objects for argumentative and harassment. Judge sustains.

11:51 a.m. Nancy Jo had no idea Charles had been shot and killed. In December, she was watching TV and his picture came on the screen. It said he was dead on the date. Nancy Jo thought, “Oh my gosh, that’s right when I went out with him.” Nancy Jo went to her phone and pulled up the text conversations with Charles. She realized she was with him on July 10. State has no further questions. Lori will now question.

11:49 a.m. Nancy Jo and Charles had no formal plans for the next day – July 11. Around 11 a.m., she texted how his morning with JJ had been. She received no response. Nancy Jo calls a few hours later. She never got a call back. “I was puzzled how I had misread what I had thought was a good date that he would not even take the courtesy to reply. I wondered why but just figured that was what his decision was.”

11:48 a.m. Charles chuckled and said he probably should, that it was a good idea. Nancy Jo says she has “no beef in this case” and didn’t know any of Charles’ or Lori’s family back then.

11:47 a.m. Charles told Nancy Jo “a lot” about his life. He told her he changed the beneficiary to Kay. Nancy Jo suggested that maybe he should tell Lori “because of the things he was describing to me and the concerns for his safety and the thought that money would come into play.”

11:46 a.m. Nancy Jo says based on the details he was sharing about Lori, she was surprised how kind he spoke about Lori. He was hoping she would be a good mother. “Most men that you date aren’t nearly as kind about their ex and surprise them in more derogatory way. I remember how odd, in a good way, that he was not speaking in a derogatory way about Lori.”

11:46 a.m. Charles was “like a kid on Christmas morning. He was very excited to see JJ,” Nancy Jo says, her voice choking with emotion.

11:45 a.m. Charles was very fit and into physical fitness. He was strong, Nancy Jo says. She got to the restaurant first and arrived around 7-7:15 p.m. The restaurant closed at 10 and they continued to talk outside by Nancy’s truck for another 30-45 minutes.

11:44 a.m. Charles was “ecstatic” to see JJ and was excited to take him to school the next day, Nancy Jo says. He was also going to look for a place to live and meet with Adam Cox. The next day, Charles and Nancy Jo were supposed to meet up in the afternoon.

11:43 a.m. Nancy Jo met Charles on July 10 for the first time. It was the only time they met. Charles’ plane was delayed. When he arrived, they went to a restaurant and talked until the place closed. They talked and talked. Then they went outside and continued to talk.

11:42 a.m. Nancy Jo says Charles was very funny, kind, good at banter and seemed like a pretty awesome guy even with all the craziness around him. Treena asks if she thinks Charles and Nancy Jo were exclusive. She says, “Not at all.” Nancy Jo says another woman sent him scanty photos and asked him for money. Charles thought that was funny.

11:41 a.m. Nancy Jo remembers Charles being “strangely calm and kind” to Lori with all they were going through. Nancy Jo knew Charles and Lori had a child who was living with Lori at the time. Nancy Jo says she was aware of Charles’ older kids too.

11:40 a.m. Charles spoke in great detail with Nancy Jo about his relationship with Lori. Nancy Jo is LDS. Treena asks Nancy Jo if she was hearing anything that were outside of her beliefs. “A lot of things,” she responds.

11:38 a.m. Charles got very detailed about his life with Lori. They talked about Lori “a lot.” Nancy Jo has never met Lori Vallow. Treena begins to ask a question and Lori objects as “leading.” The question hasn’t been asked yet. Treena asks if Charles spoke about why he was separated from his wife. Nancy Jo says yes. She believes issues had been going on several months but since the beginning of 2019, things were more intense.

11:37 a.m. When they met, Charles was in Houston and was in the process of getting a divorce. They decided to meet. Nancy Jo knew Charles did something with life insurance and money but she tried not to let that be the focus so she could get to know him.

11:36 a.m. Nancy Jo and Charles met in early July 2019. Likely around the 3rd. Charles asked for her number and they texted “a lot.” “Charles was a texter and a talker and he was good at banter. There were hundreds of texts by the time I had met him.” They had conversations that lasted more than three hours.

11:35 a.m. Nancy Jo has five children, 15 grandchildren. She divorced and was on an LDS dating site. Charles sent her a message on the dating site and they began messaging back and forth.

11:34 a.m. Next witness is Nancy Jo Hancock, the woman Charles went on a date with the night before he was killed.

11:32 a.m. And in his opinion, does he believe Charles was on the ground when he was shot the second time. Coons says yes. Treena has no further questions. Jury has no questions. State will call its next witness.

11:31 a.m. Treena asks if, in his opinion, did the evidence support that Charles was standing up when he shot the first time. Coon says yes. And was the shooter in the kitchen/hallway area when he fired the shot? Yes.

11:30 a.m. Treena asks what Coons does when he arrives at a scene. He does an overall assessment of the scene, applies the information given to him and progresses from there. “I let the evidence speak for itself,” he says.

11:29 a.m. The one other bullet in the room explained Charles’ other injury – the bullet that was right next to him.

11:27 a.m. Treena asks if someone was standing and shot the bullet upward, where would the bullet go? Coons says it would go into the ceiling or the wall. Treena follows up by asking about the bullet going into the baseboard. “How is this consistent with Charles standing upright when he was shot?” Coons responds, “It hits the dimension of the room and the bullet path of hitting Charles, striking his spine” and then going into the baseboard. Charles’ wound was slightly downward.

11:25 a.m. Treena puts up a close-up photo of Charles’ body and the projectile into the floor near his head. Treena talks about Charles being rolled onto his right side, thus exposing his left shoulder. Treena asks if the bullet was ever moved. Coons has no idea about the condition of the bullet until he physically saw it.

11:24 a.m. Treena asks if there were other defects in the floor. Coons says there were other imperfections. Treena asks if the defect in the floor from the bullet was different than the others in the floor. He says yes – there was a linear mark and a slight semicircular edge toward the top right.

11:21 a.m. Treena hands the piece of wooden floor to the jurors. It’s in a plastic bag. They pass it from one juror to another as each one looks at it.

11:19 a.m. Treena brings out a tape measurer and approaches the witness. The end of the gun to Charles’ chest was about 2-4 feet, Coons says. She pulls out the tape measurer to the two feet mark and shows on the photo where the shooter would have been standing.

11:18 a.m. Treena asks where Coons was during the autopsy. He says he was in the viewing area of the room – they are mandated to watch from there.

11:17 a.m. Treena asks if Coons has ever looked at the autopsy report. He has. Treena asks if the word stippling was in the report. He says no.

11:16 a.m. Treena asks where the general area of the shooter was located in the house. He says somewhere in the area where the kitchen and hallway. Treena puts up a close shot of Charles on the ground. Treena points to the area in the house where the shooter likely was.

11:14 a.m. We now see a photo of Charles on the ground. Treena asks Coons to describe the rounded wall in the room. Charles is lying near the wall. “When we are talking about a gun being fired and casing ejected, as someone who has fired guns before, have you fired them where the casings are landing on a hard surface?” He says yes. Treena asks if casings bounce and roll. He says they do. “Do the locations of the casings show us exactly where they landed when they ejected?” He says no. They could have been kicked, moved, etc.

11:12 a.m. Treena shows the diagram of the house and asks if measurements were taken from the bullet fragments to other objects. He says he took triangulation measurements.

11:10 a.m. Treena brings out the gun used to shoot Charles. She asks about ejection to the right and the opening on the gun. Coons says that part indicates where the bullet will eject.

11:08 a.m. Treena asks if Coons observes crime scene techs during investigations. He says yes. Treena asks if, when Coons is the scene agent, if one of the investigators sees something, they bring it to him. He says yes.

11:07 a.m. Lori says it can’t be established who shot Charles or what time he was shot or when Charles died. Coons responds. Lori has no further questions. Treena will now re-direct.

11:05 a.m. Lori asks if Coons saw Alex’s wound on his head. He says he saw him with a paper towel. Lori asks if Alex’s hands were swabbed for gunshot residue. He says there was no need to do that – Alex said he was the shooter. Lori asks if her hands or Tylee’s hands were swabbed for gunshot residue – Coons says not that he’s aware of. “All you really know for sure, after your five years of investigation, is that my husband was shot two times. One by that particular gun by those particular bullets at my residence.” Coons says that’s oversimplified. Those are some known facts but that’s not all they know.

11:04 a.m. Lori asks if the upward trajectory from the bullet could have been caused by Charles falling backward. Coons says not in his opinion. Lori asks Coons if he was at the police department when Lori was interviewed. He says no. He was at the scene. Lori says, “I thought you didn’t get to the scene until 11:45.” Coons says, “No…that’s when we got the search warrant. I was at the scene shortly after 9 o’clock.”

11:02 a.m. Lori asks about the information he gathered from the scene. She asks about him not testing the wood floor. Treena objects – asked and answered. Lori then asks about not testing the shirt. Treena objects – asked and answered. These objections are being sustained. Lori asks if he called the shirt company to ask about the fabric. Coons says he did not.

11 a.m. Coons explains the trajectory of the bullet and how it went through Charles, exited his body and went into the floor. The other bullet went into the baseboard. Lori asks how far away from her husband’s shoulder was the bullet fragment found. Coons says a foot or more, maybe.

10:57 a.m. The video feed is about to begin from the courtroom and if you’re into this story, I’d recommend watching this morning. You can watch here.

10:56 a.m. Lori asks for the exhibit of the actual projectile. Her paralegal is trying to find it. Questioning is stalled for a bit while Lori goes to her advisory attorneys.

10:55 a.m. Lori asks if the baseboard paint was tested. He says no because “it was very clear the bullet had passed through your husband and embedded itself in the baseboard.” Lori says, “So it wasn’t tested because it really didn’t need to be, in your opinion?” He says correct. Lori responds, “Ok, that’s fair.”

10:54 a.m. Lori asks if he knows “for a fact, that the defect on my wood floor was caused by a bullet.” Treena objects – says asked and answered. Judge sustains.

10:53 a.m. Lori pulls up an exhibit showing the defect in the wood floor. Lori points with a pen to the spot. She points to previous defects in the floor. She asks Coons to compare the defects.

10:51 a.m. Lori asks if the defect in the floor could have already been there before the incident. Coons says, “Not in my opinion, No.” Lori says, “But it could have.” Treena objects – “Asked and answered.” Judge sustains.

10:50 a.m. Lori asks if testing the floor wouldn’t be the best way to determine if the bullet had hit the floor. Coons says the bullet was in the floor and did not need to be tested. Lori asks if the projectile was tested for any marks from the floor. Coons say no. Lori asks if Coons is aware it was a rental house. Coons says he knew that.

10:49 a.m. Lori asks if the wood floor was tested for any fragments of the projectile. Coons says it was seized, not tested. Lori asks what seized means. Lori asks why it was not tested for projectiles. Coons says the projectile was in the floor.

10:48 a.m. Lori asks if the shirt was ever tested for anything. He says he did not. Lori asks if anyone tested the shirt for anything. “I do not know,” he says. “So you’re not aware of it?” Lori says. Coons responds, “Correct. I do not know if anyone else tested it.”

10:47 a.m. Lori asks again if the material of Charles’ shirt could have caused the shored wound. Treena objects – says asked and answered. Judge sustains. Lori asks where Charles’ shirt is now. Coons believes it’s in evidence. The last time he saw the shirt, it was put into a drying cage and put into evidence.

10:46 a.m. Lori asking about the shirt being cut off Charles. Coons says it was not cut off, it was cut down the side. Lori asks if they have a measurement for the bullet holes in the shirt. Coons does not.

10:45 a.m. Lori asks if it’s possible the shirt could have caused a short wound. Coons say he does not know. Lori says, “Because you did not do any investigation about the shirt.” Coons says it’s because the shirt appeared to be a full t-shirt – not tight and form-fitted.

10:43 a.m. Lori asks Coons why he never checked what type of fabric Charles’ shirt was. He did not. Lori seems to be arguing that tight clothing that’s very strong could affect the wound. Coons doesn’t believe the shirt was that tight on Charles.

10:42 a.m. In his report, Coons referred to a “shored wound” on Charles’ body from the gunshot. Lori asks what that means. He explains. Lori asks if Coons collected her husband’s clothing. He did. Lori asks if he’s familiar with bamboo clothing. He says he’s not sure if he his. Lori asks Coons if he was aware that Charles was wearing a $200 workout shirt. Treena objects. Judge says Coons can answer. Coons has no idea how much Charles’ shirt cost. Lori asks if the bamboo fabric could have affected the wound.

10:40 a.m. Lori asks if he’s aware of what he wrote in his report following the shooting. He says he doesn’t remember everything in it. She asks if he would like to see it to refresh his memory. He says that would be helpful.

10:39 a.m. Lori asks if Coons is aware that Charles and Alex were friends and golfed together. Treena Kay objects based on relevance. Lori responds that she’s going somewhere with this and her next question will explain. Lori continues to ask questions about Charles and Alex’s relationship. Treena Kay objects based on relevance. Judge sustains.

10:36 a.m. Lori begins by asking Coons about stippling from the gunshot wound. She is fiery this morning. Lori asks Coons if he was present when her husband was shot. He says no. She asks if his opinion is an educated case. He says it’s based on facts.

10:32 a.m. Lori asks judge to strike the entire witness testimony from yesterday and tell the jury to ignore his testimony. Judge asks Lori how his decision violated her rights. Lori says she stands by her statement and does not want to argue.

10:31 a.m. Lori Vallow Daybell is back in the courtroom wearing a black dress suit. Judge is on the bench. He asks if anything needs to be discussed before the jurors come out. Lori says she has two brief things – one is getting headsets for her advisory counsel. Judge says there are five total. Her side can have two. Second issue – Lori wants to make a motion on the record before court begins. “I have a constitutional right to due process under the 14th amendment,” Lori says she has the right to confront witnesses. “Yesterday, this court allowed the state to transform a witness into an expert witness,” Lori says.

10:30 a.m. Judge’s clerk just told everyone in the room not to talk when the judge is on the bench because the acoustics in the room pick up a lot of sound.

10:20 a.m. Back in the courtroom for day 3 of Lori Vallow Daybell’s trial. Less media and public today. Lori Vallow Daybell will resume questioning retired Chandler Police Officer Daniel Coons about the crime scene.