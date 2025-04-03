New music studio in Rexburg gives budding musicians a place to practice - East Idaho News

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BUZZ

REXBURG

Popular music school opening Rexburg location

Shelby Murdock in front of the new Snake River Strings building at 859 South Yellowstone Highway, Ste. 803 in Rexburg. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

REXBURG – Shelby Murdock is celebrating the opening of her fourth music studio in eastern Idaho.

Snake River Strings Co. is opening Saturday at 859 South Yellowstone Highway, Ste. 803, in Rexburg.

Murdock is excited to serve customers on this end of the valley. She plays multiple instruments and has a team of instructors who teach students of all ages guitar, violin, fiddle, drums, harp, piano, voice and more.

RELATED | Biz Buzz: Woman wants to ‘reach as many students as possible’ with new music shop

Though the Rexburg location will offer the same lessons as other locations, Murdock will be offering a new class not available anywhere else: a songwriting and recording class.

Most students are never taught these skills, Murdock says, but it’s an important aspect of the industry that can help budding musicians get their work out there.

“(Recording and producing music) can be a business all on its own,” Murdock says.

Seth Chamberlain and Cassius Coleman are the instructors for the class. Coleman used to take lessons at Murdock’s shop, and that’s how the duo got involved.

The pair are in a band together, which recently recorded and released an album. Chamberlain also owns a recording company that teaches clients to produce and market their own music.

Recording music today is easier and more affordable than it’s ever been, according to Chamberlain.

“In the 1980s or ’90s, if you wanted to get a record made, it cost thousands of dollars in a recording studio,” Chamberlain says. “Today, I can make my own professional song with $300 of recording equipment in my bedroom.”

One of the songs he cut in his college dorm room has been streamed nearly 300,000 times on Spotify.

He’s excited to show students how to share their music with the world.

Murdock launched Snake River Strings in Blackfoot and Pocatello several years ago. An Ammon location opened in 2023.

RELATED | Owner of local music shop opening third location where her roots began

The Rexburg location came highly requested by customers and was years in the making.

After years of searching for the right location, her real estate agent in the space next door brought the building on Yellowstone Highway to her attention.

“It wasn’t even listed … but everything fell into place,” says Murdock.

Many of Murdock’s students live in Rexburg, and she has lots of instructors who teach at or attend Brigham Young University-Idaho. She’s excited to do business in a city with an active music scene.

The Rexburg business will be open by appointment when it’s convenient for students.

“We want to challenge how music is taught and show that it can be fun,” Murdock says. “We’re able to reach a whole new audience, and I’m hoping it will give back to the music community and help it grow even more.”

An open house will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and there will be free music classes for those who attend. Prizes, including a month of lessons or a new instrument, will be available. Those wanting to attend need to RSVP here.

Shelby Murdock, center, at the ribbon-cutting for her Ammon location in 2023. | Courtesy Shelby Murdock

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

Breaking the mold: This athlete-turned-surgeon brings heart to the operating room

Seasonal bike rental business allows customers to ‘enjoy what Idaho Falls has to offer’

‘Getting there is half the fun.’ Limousine company offers an experience to remember

New owners of Pocatello arcade bar introducing ‘big changes’