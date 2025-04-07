This local man was the only inmate at the Old Idaho Penitentiary ever charged with 'pimping' - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Wallace Randle stood before District Judge C.J. Taylor at the Bonneville County Courthouse.

It was April 3, 1933, and the 27-year-old man had been found guilty by a jury “on an immoral charge” several days earlier, according to newspaper reports at the time. He was now awaiting sentencing.

Randle and his wife, Corine, had been arrested earlier that year on charges of vagrancy. A 90-day jail sentence was suspended on the condition that “he agreed to leave town and stay out.”

Randle reportedly left, but returned several days later and ended up serving the 90-day sentence after being caught by police.

Now, in front of the judge again, he would hear his fate for the newest crime. Judge Taylor, the Post Register reported, sentenced Randall to serve one to 20 years in the state penitentiary in Boise.

April 3, 1933 Post Register clipping about Wallace Randle’s sentence. | Courtesy Newspaper Archive

During its 101 years of operation, the Old Idaho Penitentiary housed thousands of inmates, including 10 death row prisoners who were executed on site.

Display at the Old Idaho Peniteniary in Boise showing stories of the 10 inmates who were executed. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

A display at the Old Penitentiary — which is now a museum and historic site — has more details about Randle’s criminal background. Randle was reportedly sent to the state penitentiary for “pimping” — the only inmate at this site ever sentenced for this charge.

Pimping, according to the Cambridge dictionary, is the practice of controlling prostitutes and arranging clients for them, taking part of their earnings in return.

The African-American man was first arrested for pimping in Idaho Falls in 1932. His sentence was reportedly his second conviction for the same crime.

“He repeatedly ignored commands to ‘stay away’ from Pocatello and local officials regarded him as a ‘menace to society’ and ‘inclined to be a criminal,'” the display about Randle says.

Randle was released a short time later and “returned to Idaho Falls for a new trial,” local newspapers reported. Details about the reason for the new trial were not specified, but he was eventually taken back to the penitentiary.

Post Register news clipping from May 15, 1933 highlighting Randle’s new trial. | Courtesy Newspaper Archive

Despite his criminal history, officials reported Randle was well-liked and “not one tenth the criminal the prosecuting attorney says he his,” a display at the penitentiary says.

Pocatello police officer H. M. Pugmire said Randle was “industrious” and “one of the best liked colored boys that has ever lived in the city.”

In December 1933, prison staff wrote a letter to Randle’s mom, Fannie Clark, to inform her Randle’s yard privileges had been revoked because he refused to work.

Randle’s release from prison didn’t last long. On Aug. 9, 1936, he was arrested in Pocatello on rape charges and later sentenced to five years to life.

During his imprisonment, Randle continually refused to work. He is reported to have said at one point, “Work is contrary to the teachings of the Bible.”

Solitary confinement was a punishment for unruly inmates. Warden P.C. Meredith ordered Randle be confined, according to the penitentiary display, and ordered his mental health be evaluated by a doctor.

Randle was ultimately sent to State Hospital South in Blackfoot, where he remained for 20 years. It’s not clear what happened to him after that, but he likely died.

Plaque at Old Idaho Penitentiary in Boise showing Wallace Randle’s criminal background. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Cells at the Old Idaho Penitentiary in Boise. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com