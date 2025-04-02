Train derails, spilling grain in Ashton - East Idaho News

ASHTON — Crews continue to work on clean-up after a train derailment at 3500 East near U.S. Highway 20 in Ashton at around 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 1.

Fremont County Sheriff Bart Quayle confirmed the derailment involved two-grain cars, which spilled their contents.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Quayle noted Idaho Street in Ashton could be temporarily closed throughout Wednesday afternoon while the cleanup effort continues.

“We ask for the public’s patience as crews work to clear the area,” he said.

The cause of the derailment is unknown.

EastIdahoNews.com contacted Eastern Idaho Railroad, operated by WATCO, about the incident, but has not heard back. We will update this article if they respond.