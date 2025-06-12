 COURTROOM INSIDER | Cell phone evidence and closing arguments! - East Idaho News
Courtroom Insider

COURTROOM INSIDER | Cell phone evidence and closing arguments!

Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” the final witness takes the stand in Lori Vallow Daybell’s trial and then both sides give closing arguments.

Nate Eaton breaks it all down. Watch in the video player above.

