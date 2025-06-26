Food Trucks and Fireworks returns to Sandy Downs for the fourth time - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Community members are invited to partake in an early Fourth of July celebration Friday evening at Sandy Downs for the Food Truck and Fireworks event by Top-Notch Real Estate.

The event will begin on June 27 at 6 p.m. and is open to the public, with the fireworks show starting at 10 p.m.

This will be the fourth year that Top-Notch Real Estate has hosted the event. The Smith Group and MBS Homes are also sponsors.

Emma McLaughlin, marketing representative for the real estate group, told EastIdahoNews.com the event was inspired by its mission statement: “Keep real estate human.”

“Any chance that we can get to give back to the community in a really fun way that brings people together and makes life more than just transacting… (as) we’re also trying to build a community where you want to come home to,” McLaughlin said.

Community members can expect to see a cornhole tournament, a pie-eating contest for kids and adults, raffles, a kids’ area, and 24 food trucks offering food for purchase.

The food trucks that will be at the event are:

Aquas Maria

Baconlicious

The Busy Bee Food Truck

The Corndog Company

El Taco Loco

Elizabet Venezuelan Cuisine

Family Tree Lemonade Co.

Fatboy Burgers

Fixxology Drinks

Garcia’s Street Tacos

The Great Bambino

La Michoacana

Lemon Smashers

Leticia’s Kitchen

M&M Tlaxcala Y Su Sabor

Mexican Crazy Corn

Papa’s Knot-ty Pretzels

Park Avenue Grill

Red, White, & Brew

Reed’s Dairy

Sugared Mosse Mini Donuts

Teton Bagel

Winder Funnel Cakes

McLaughlin said DJ The Heart will be at the event to provide music and sound.

This year’s fireworks show will be different from last year’s as she said the real estate group is going with a different vendor, ACME Pro Pyro. The show is expected to last around 30 minutes.

She said that last year, over 6,000 people attended, and she anticipates the number to increase in 2025.

With temperatures expected to rise by Friday, McLaughlin said there will be cooler stations around the area with free water for those who need to stay hydrated. ADA seating will also be available.

“It would be indubitably regretful to miss this community event,” McLaughlin said. “It is something we look forward to every year.”

To learn more about Food Trucks and Fireworks or Top-Notch Real Estate, visit Top-Notch Real Estate’s Facebook page.