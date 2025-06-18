Idaho Falls Pride is putting the 'unity in community' in 2025 - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — LGBTQ+ community members and allies are gathering during June to “put unity in community.”

Idaho Falls Pride is holding multiple events this month to “share stories, uplift voices” and celebrate how far they’ve come as an organization.

This year, the events will include the 5th annual Pride Night with the Chukars, the Idaho Falls Pride Drag Show (18+), along with a pride parade and festival.

“We try to put on family-friendly events, as well as over-18 events,” says Idaho Falls Pride co-president Mer Riah Goodsell-Hall. “With this political climate, we’re really trying to band together and be there for each other.”

Goodsell-Hall says the events this year will be bigger and better than ever, with lots of fun vendors at the Pride festival and a fantastic performance for those who can attend the drag show.

“It’s been really awesome how many people want to show their support and be there for Pride,” says Goodsell-Hall. “We just want to bring a sense of normalcy and hope into our community.”

Safety at these events is the top priority, says Goodsell-Hall. Each celebration is staffed with security, and the Pride festival includes a first-aid tent and volunteer crew.

“We feel that everyone should be able to feel safe when they attend one of our events,” says Goodsell-Hall.

Pride Night with the Chuckars is on Friday, June 20 at 7:05 p.m, where the Chuckars will be playing the Ogden Raptors. There will also be a silent auction for jerseys during the game. Click here to purchase tickets to the game.

The Idaho Falls Pride Drag Show (18+) is on Friday, June 27 at 7 p.m. at the Westbank Convention Center. Tickets are sold out.

The Pride Parade and Festival are on Saturday, June 28.

The parade starts at 10 a.m, and kicks off from the Universal Unitarian Church Parking lot located at 55 East Street. It will travel to the Westbank Convention Center before returning to the festival on the Idaho Falls Greenbelt Riverwalk, north of the Idaho Falls Farmer’s Market.

The festival will last until 5 p.m., and live performers can be seen at the Idaho Falls Greenbelt Stage throughout the day.

“Pride is very important, especially to show our younger generation that it’s okay to be yourself,” says Goodsell-Hall. “I want to be there for the younger generation, and I want to be the person that I didn’t have growing up.”

Click here for more information about the 2025 Idaho Falls Pride events.