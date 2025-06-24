'I'm very concerned.' Mother reveals fears after her teenagers vanish - East Idaho News

MONTEVIEW — Elizabeth Roundy returned from her family Bible class Sunday night and immediately knew something was wrong.

She had been gone around two hours and her two teenagers, Allen Larand Fischer, 13, and Rachelle Leray Fischer, 15, were gone.

“My children asked if they could go down to the shop to get on the internet…so they could watch videos while I went to the class,” Roundy tells EastIdahoNews.com. “I allowed them to do it, and that wasn’t very smart of me. I let them go down there, and when I came back to get them, they were gone. Somebody came by the shop and hauled off with them.”

Rachelle Leray Fischer, Allen Larand Fischer | Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

Roundy believes Allen and Rachelle’s older siblings, along with other members of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, were involved in abducting her teenagers.

Roundy was a member of the FLDS Church under she was exiled in 2020. She moved to Idaho and spent 18 months in court battling for custody of her three children with her ex-husband, Nephi Fischer. She was awarded full-custody in 2021 but since then, Roundy says Fischer has fought unsuccessfully to get the kids back. Efforts by EastIdahoNews.com to reach Fischer for comment were unsuccessful.

In January 2023, Roundy’s daughter, Elintra Dee Fischer, was reported missing from the same home in Jefferson County. She is now 18 and was never located, but Roundy believes she played a part in the disappearance of Allen and Rachelle.

Elintra Dee Fischer | Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

“I believe they could have been watching and it’s my guess that they were lingering around in the neighborhood somewhere waiting for a chance to grab the children,” Roundy explains. “I’ve seen their vehicles driving past my place, up and down the roads, even past the shop the kids got picked up at just barely on Friday.”

An Amber Alert was issued for Allen and Rachelle on Monday and tips have been pouring in from across the country. Jefferson County detectives originally thought the teens may be in a gray Honda or Hyundai sedan with Utah license plates, but in an update Tuesday, the sheriff’s office says they have been unable to “find concrete evidence regarding a vehicle Rachelle and Allen Fischer may have left in.”

“Wherever they’re at, they’re in hiding. But I wouldn’t be surprised if they’re close by and waiting until things settle down,” Roundy says. “They hope things settle down a little, and then they’ll maybe take them (somewhere else).”

Roundy says she’s been close with her teenagers, especially over the past few months. Allen slept on a couch in her bedroom every night and Rachelle regularly slept with her mom because of nightmares. The family went to a waterpark in northern Idaho last week and Roundy says they had a fun time.

The concerned mother says she’s “kicking myself for letting them go like I did” as she’s been vigilantly watching and staying with her kids constantly for years. She’s especially concerned with revelations Warren Jeffs, the president of the FLDS Church, released saying FLDS children need to die so they can resurrect as pure beings.

Warren Jeffs | Texas Department of Criminal Justice

An August 2022 revelation directs followers to “consecrate and return their children to the church by any means necessary and prepare them for the end of times.” Children are supposed to assist in the “building of Zion so they can die and become ‘pure’ and ‘translated beings.'”

“It’s very scary and a very big concern to me,” Roundy says. “Back when I was a part of it, things they were telling us to do were so erratic and manipulative. You just never know what they’re going to do.”

Rachelle has brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a dark green prairie dress with braided hair. Allen has sandy blonde hair, blue eyes and was wearing a light blue shirt with blue jeans and black slip-on shoes, similar to Crocs.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 745-9210.

“I’m just so thankful for so many good people in the world that care,” Roundy says. “I’m very concerned about their well-being, and of course, I’m missing them very badly. I’m heartbroken they’re gone.”

Watch our entire interview with Roundy in the video player above.