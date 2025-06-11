LIVE UPDATES: Final prosecution witness testifying on day 5 of Lori Vallow Daybell's Arizona trial - East Idaho News

Lori Vallow Daybell is on trial in Maricopa County, Arizona, on one charge of conspiracy to commit the murder of Brandon Boudreaux, her former nephew-in-law. Nate Eaton is live in the courtroom with updates. Please excuse any typos. Times listed below are in Mountain Standard Time, so they are an hour behind Idaho. (Arizona does not observe Daylight Saving Time.) The most recent updates are at the top.

12:03 p.m. Treena has nothing further. Jurors have no questions. Witness is excused. Treena says at this time, the state is going to rest. We are taking lunch recess.

12:02 p.m. Treena asks if the homerjmaximus account logged into the TracFone. Yes. She asks other clarifying questions about the radius of cell phone activity in and around Walmart in Idaho Falls.

12:01 p.m. Treena asks if anything about the records appeared to be unauthentic or modified. He says no. He is using the data and showing us what it says.

12 noon Ballance says if there isn’t a location record, he can’t map it. Lori has nothing further. Treena will now re-direct.

11:57 a.m. Lori asks if a phone is static and not moving, will it be reporting anything? He says it depends. If it’s stationery, it may not report as much versus a moving phone. He says the phone must be on and Google location history must be activated.

11:55 a.m. Lori asks if Gmail or Verizon giving him information that there was no movement of the device from one apartment to another. He says it’s based off the Google location history of the device. Lori asks if a phone was driving around, would it show all the movement? He says it depends on the Google location records and if it’s enabled.

11:53 a.m. Lori asks what Verizon’s cell phone tower radius is. He says coverage areas depends on how many users there are and the coverage area of a tower is usually between one tower and the tower closest to it.

11:52 a.m. Lori asks, “If you don’t have your location on, are you able to track where things are or is it only if you connect to Wifi?” He says it depends on your phone and your app. You can turn location off your apps. It all depends on how you’ve set up your location sharing.

11:48 a.m. Lori asks for clarification about the night her phone was in Idaho Falls and Alex’s was at Walmart in Idaho Falls. She asks if the phones could connect to Walmart’s Wi-Fi. He says it doesn’t need to connect to the wifi. She asks if he has the ability to track someone walking around Walmart. He says you could potentially estimate depending on the record you have that is specific to the device.

11:47 a.m. He says there is no way you can say definitively that the phones were at the different apartments with just the cell phone records, but the Google location history is much more specific.

11:45 a.m. Lori asks a question about the meters of a sector. He says it’s degrees, not meters. He talks about the different sectors on top of each tower. The sector can then give you the degrees. Lori asks how far apart the two apartments were in Rexburg. He says it’s been a while since he’s been there, but they are relatively close.

11:42 a.m. Lori asks about Oct. 3 at 2:15 p.m. when a device was at the Self Storage Plus. She asks if that was the TracFone. It was not, it was Alex’s other device. Lori asks if the TracFone ever gave a location in Rexburg after Oct. 3. He says no. She asks the last time it did. It was Oct. 2 in Utah in the evening hours. Lori asks where in Utah. It was southeast of Salt Lake City.

11:41 a.m. Lori says you can’t pinpoint where a person is. He says he can track the device – not the person. Lori says if you have a TracFone and anyone else had it, it would look like you were in that place. Ballance says the device would report the location information and that’s the data he could collect.

11:40 a.m. Lori asks if it’s typical for people to have their email associated with multiple devices. He says this day in age, yes. It depends on the individual. “If you have an ipad, a laptop, a phone, and you connect all those to your Google account – it’s not unusual,” he says.

11:38 a.m. Lori asks if he would have more information if he had the actual phone versus the data from the phone company. He says yes, having the physical phone could give more information.

11:37 a.m. Lori asks again if he got the files via email. He believes it was a messaging transfer platform. Lori asks if he doesn’t know who sent the files, how does he know they are authentic? He says he was mapping records as he received them. She asks if there’s a way to know if they were altered before he got the files. He does not.

11:36 a.m. Lori asks Ballance if he got his information from Google. He says those records were obtained by a Rexburg police investigative team. She asks how he got the records. He believes it was email. There are options to electronically send large files.

11:34 a.m. Lori asks about multiple devices being connected to the same Google account. Ballance says if location information is turned on on each device, there would be a location history record. You can filter out the devices.

11:33 a.m. Lori approaches the podium and says she has a couple questions. “Let’s say you have three phones associated to your Gmail account and all of your locations are on, what would it be tracking?” He says the columns have device tags and they differentiate each individual device. You can filter out different devices.

11:31 a.m. On Oct. 3 between 2:20 p.m. and 2:22 p.m., Lori’s phone received calls from Chad’s phone. The TracFone was never used again after Oct. 2. Treena has no further questions. Lori will now question Ballance.

11:29 a.m. On Oct. 2 between 1:22 p.m. and 8:13 p.m., the TracFone used towers from Phoenix moving toward Utah. The next slide shows Oct. 3, 2019, at 2:15 p.m. Alex’s phone (not the TracFone) was in the area of Self-Storage Plus. At 2:13 p.m. that day, the surveillance cameras caught Alex moving the tire into the unit.

11:26 a.m. Between 8:50 a.m. and 9:46 a.m. Arizona time, Lori’s phone had five calls. Before the shooting, there was an outgoing call to Chad. Another outgoing call to Melani for 35 minutes. Then an incoming call two-minute call from Chad while Lori was on the phone with Melani. Then a break in time before an incoming call at 9:44 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. from Chad.

11:23 a.m. The TracFone called Chad Daybell at 9:22 a.m. on Oct. 2. Meanwhile, Alex’s other phone was at Lori’s apartment in Idaho. It never moved her apartment from Sept. 30 and Oct. 2.

11:22 a.m. The next map shows the TracFone moved from near Brandon’s house south/southeast out of the area between 9:17 a.m. and 9:23 a.m.

11:21 a.m. The phone associated to Chad Daybell made three outgoing calls to the TracFone in Arizona between 8:39 a.m. to 9:16 a.m. The shooting at Brandon occurred around 9:13 a.m.

11:20 a.m. Lori is taking notes during this testimony and following along. She also took many notes yesterday during Lt. Hermosillo’s testimony, but didn’t ask him any questions.

11:19 a.m. At the same time, the Walmart TracFone is using towers in Gilbert, Arizona. Alex’s device in Rexburg did not move from Lori’s apartment that day – it never went back to his apartment.

11:17 a.m. Back in Idaho, on Oct. 2 at 8:02 a.m. Arizona time, an outbound call is made from Lori’s device to Alex’s device and the call is around 23 minutes. Both phones are using the same tower and sector, which are near the apartment complex where Alex and Lori live.

11:16 a.m. Another slide shows the movements of the TracFone around the Phoenix area. The phone is moving and different towers are picking up its activities. It ends up in the area of Brandon Boudreaux’s residence.

11:15 a.m. We now see a map of the TracFone activity in Arizona on Oct. 2 between 7:02 and 7:20 a.m.

11:13 a.m. At 2:24 p.m. Arizona time, the phone associated to Melani calls Lori’s phone. Alex Cox’s cell phone are in the area of the storage unit at this time.

11:11 a.m. Treena asks Ballance if he’s aware that Lori rented a storage unit at Self Storage Plus in Rexburg. He learned about it and Treena shows a map that places the homerjmaximus account phone at the storage unit on Oct. 1 between 3:10 p.m. and 3:36 p.m. Idaho time.

11:09 a.m. Treena shows a slide showing Alex’s homerjmaximus account is in Idaho at the same time the TracFone is in Arizona on Oct. 1.

11:08 a.m. The TracFone that traveled from Idaho to Arizona called Chad Daybell at 9:19 a.m. on Oct. 1.

11:06 a.m. Between Sept. 30 at 12:34 p.m. until Oct. 1 at 9:20 a.m., the TracFone moved from Rexburg to Arizona.

11:05 a.m. On Sept. 30, from 4:38 p.m. until 11:59 p.m., the phone associated to Alex Cox was at Lori’s apartment. It did not go back to his apartment.

11:03 a.m. The next slide shows the phone associated to the homerjmaximus account was at Alex Cox’s apartment at this time. On Sept. 30, the account was at Alex Cox’s apartment at 4:32 p.m. By 4:36 p.m., the phone was within 15 meters of Lori Vallow’s apartment.

11 a.m. The next slide shows the TracFone making a call that connected to a cell phone tower by Lori and Alex’s Rexburg apartment. It was made on Sept. 26, 2019, at 11:31 p.m.

10:58 a.m. At the time Alex Cox’s phone was in the Walmart buying the TracFone, Lori’s device received an incoming call from a phone associated with Melani Boudreaux using a cell phone tower in Idaho Falls.

10:55 a.m. The next map shows the cell phone tower interaction with the Arizona number associated with Lori Vallow on Sept. 25 at 7:08 p.m. It received two calls. One of the calls lasted about ten minutes. Her phone was utilizing a tower near the Idaho Falls Walmart.

10:52 a.m. We now see a map of Google Location History in Idaho associated with the homerjmaximus account on Sept. 25 from 7:07 p.m. to 7:26 p.m. It was at Walmart in Idaho Falls and the location was derived from Wifi. It doesn’t mean the phone necessarily connected to Wifi, it just means that the phone was in the Wifi access range.

10:49 a.m. The homerjmaximus account was found on the Verizon network. Data associated with the account was tied to a TracFone number with area code 304 (West Virginia). The TranFone was purchased at Walmart in Idaho Falls on Sept. 25 at 7:10 p.m.

10:48 a.m. Treena asks if the homerjmaximus Gmail account was tied to a mobile equipment identifier. It was. Ballance explains that a MEID number is kind of a VIN on a phone. He can go to different cell phone providers and see if that MEID number has ever shown up on their network.

10:42 a.m. We see additional legends that will explain the presentation and differences between collecting cell phone data versus Google data.

10:39 a.m. Treena shows a legend that will explain how to understand Ballance’s presentation.

10:38 a.m. Video of today’s proceedings is available here.

10:37 a.m. Several jurors are taking notes and looking intently at the screen in front of them.

10:35 a.m. A traditional cell phone tower has three sides. The tower is pushing out coverage into three separate sectors. Ballance is able to look at the tower and sector of where a cell phone is being used.

10:33 a.m. Treena displays a map that shows how far a cell phone tower could provide coverage. It’s an example with blue dots scattered across the Phoenix area. Generally the more people in an area, the more cell phone towers.

10:30 a.m. Ballance evaluated information from Sept. 23, 2019 through Oct. 3, 2019. The presentation shows how Ballance analyzed the data and an explanation of how he obtained the cell phone records.

10:26 a.m. Treena moves to admit a presentation prepared by Ballance showing the location history of the devices, Google account.

10:25 a.m. Ballance was asked to analyze the TracFone and other phones belonging to Lori and Alex. He was also asked to analyze the Google location history data associated with the homerjmaximus account.

10:24 a.m. Ballance talks about his continuing education and certification courses that keep him up to date in cellular technology. He has previously testified in trials, including Chad and Lori’s Idaho trials.

10:21 a.m. Ballance works on the CAST team – Cellular Analysis Survey Team. He has been working in the unit since 2019. He also worked on cell phone records while working for the US Marshals. He describes the training he’s been involved in.

10:18 a.m. Jurors are in their seats. Nicholas Ballance is sworn in. He takes a seat on the witness stand. Treena asks him to introduce himself to the jury. Ballance is a special agent with the FBI and is assigned to the Salt Lake City division. He works out of Boise.

10:17 a.m. Judge Justin Beresky is on the bench. Treena reminds the judge about not showing the face of the witness. Judge reminds media to focus on another part of the courtroom or blur the face of the witness. Lori wants to include a letter from witness Tammy Lachcik that she is unable to testify for appellate reasons.

10:15 a.m. Lori Vallow Daybell was escorted into the courtroom a few minutes ago. She is chatting with Hicks and going through her paperwork.

10:12 a.m. The judge has ordered the media not to show the face of the final witness. He is a special agent with the FBI and does undercover work. You will be able to hear his voice, but his face will not be shown on the video feed.

10:10 a.m. Pamela Hicks and Robert Abernethy, Lori’s advisory attorneys, just walked in the courtroom. Rexburg Lt. Ray Hermosillo just walked in and will be watching proceedings from the gallery today.

10:06 a.m. A couple of empty seats in the courtroom this morning. Gilbert Det. Ryan Pillar just walked in. He is seated next to Treena Kay and her paralegal.

10:02 a.m. Brandon Boudreaux is here with his wife. Maricopa County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Treena Kay is chatting with them. Other family members and friends are here, including Kay Woodcock.

9:56 a.m. Lori has filed a few motions over the past few days. On Monday, she filed a motion calling for the recusal of Chief Judge Jennifer Green. Green is the judge who denied Lori’s motion when she called for the recusal of Judge Justin Beresky (three times).

Daybell also filed a motion requesting a hearing to “dismiss abuse of discretion.”

“Because the motions allege that this Division cannot be fair, the motions will be assigned to the Associate Presiding Criminal Judge,” Green wrote.

Judge Kevin Wein was assigned the motions and he denied them both yesterday.

“Rule 10.1(b)(1) provides that a party ‘may not file a motion after a hearing or trial begins.’ A jury was empaneled in the 2022 matter on June 4, 2025. Trial in the 2021 matter has concluded. These motions, therefore, are untimely. For these reasons, Defendant’s request to remove Judges Green and Beresky for cause is DENIED,” Wein wrote.

9:50 a.m. Back in the courtroom on what could be the last day of Lori Vallow Daybell’s trial. Prosecutor Treena Kay said yesterday she will call her final witness, FBI analyst Nicholas Ballance, and then rest. It will then be Lori Vallow Daybell’s turn to put on a defense if she chooses. If not, she will rest and then the jury will finalize jury instructions. Instructions and closing arguments could happen as early as this afternoon or tomorrow.