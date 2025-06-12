Pocatello and Idaho Falls to host Juneteenth celebrations - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — East Idaho’s largest communities are preparing to celebrate Juneteenth with music, food, cultural activities, and a shared commitment to honoring the legacy of freedom and equality.

Juneteenth — short for June 19 — commemorates the day in 1865 when Union Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced the end of slavery, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. For generations, African Americans have honored the date as a day of liberation and reflection.

In 2021, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law, making it the 11th official federal holiday. The move followed years of advocacy led by Opal Lee, a Texas educator known as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth,” who spent decades walking and petitioning to raise awareness about the holiday’s significance.

Idaho Falls events begin June 14

In Idaho Falls, the second annual Juneteenth CommUNITY Heritage Music Festival will feature two free events organized by the Greater Idaho Falls Juneteenth Organizing Committee and the Eastern Idaho Jazz Society.

The first takes place Saturday, June 14, at 9 a.m. at the Riverwalk Bandstand. It will include live performances, welcoming remarks from Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper and Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti, as well as booths highlighting local cultural history and community engagement.

The second event will be held on Wednesday, June 19 — the official Juneteenth holiday — from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Colonial Theater in downtown Idaho Falls. The program features a Readers Theater performance about the history of Juneteenth, as well as musical tributes to African American contributions to 20th-century American music.

The Juneteenth CommUNITY Heritage Music Festival was a hit last year, and organizers look forward to another great celebration. | Courtesy city of Idaho Falls

“The Juneteenth CommUNITY Heritage Music Festival is about celebrating the right to freedom for all through the universal language of music, education, and human connection,” said committee co-chair Lora King. “It’s an honor to belong to a team dedicated to sharing those beliefs within our community.”

For more information, go to the Idaho Falls Arts Council page.

Pocatello celebration set for June 21

The Pocatello Branch of the NAACP will host its fourth annual Juneteenth event on Friday, June 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 427 North 6th Avenue. The celebration will also expand into adjacent Purce Park, formerly Bonneville Park, which was renamed to honor John and Idaho Purce, a prominent African American couple who donated land for public use.

The family-friendly event will feature live music by ISU alum Glynn Osborne, games and prizes for kids, raffles, an auction, a red velvet cake baking contest, and the announcement of the 2025 NAACP scholarship winners.

Traditional soul food and ethnic dishes will be served starting at noon. The menu includes barbecued chicken and ribs, black-eyed peas, red beans and rice, potato salad, coleslaw, cornbread, watermelon, red velvet cake, and other desserts.

“These moments are not only a time for reflection and pride, but also an opportunity for everyone to come together in joy, music, food, and fun,” said Jan Gillette, president of the NAACP’s Pocatello Branch. “The NAACP is for everyone. We welcome all who are passionate about justice, equity, and community empowerment.”

Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for children aged 6 to 12, and free for children under 5. They are available at the NAACP booth at the Farmers Market on June 14 and at several local businesses.

For more information, email pocatellonaacp@live.com, call (208) 478-2150, or follow Pocatello Branch NAACP on Facebook.