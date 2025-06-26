Reward now being offered for return of missing Jefferson County teenagers - East Idaho News

MONTEVIEW — A reward is now being offered for the safe return of two missing Jefferson County teenagers.

Allen Larand Fischer, 13, and Rachelle Leray Fischer, 15, were last seen at their Monteview home on Sunday evening. Their mother, Elizabeth Roundy, tells EastIdahoNews.com the kids disappeared between 6-8 p.m. while she was at a Bible class.

The Uvalde Foundation For Kids, a national student advocacy and violence prevention group, announced Wednesday night they are offering a reward up to $5,000 for information directly leading to the return of the teenagers.

Roundy believes Allen and Rachelle’s older siblings, along with other members of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, were involved in abducting her kids.

Daniel Chapin, founder and national director of the Uvalde Foundation For Kids, has experience with religious extremist groups. As a teenager, he was brought into The Twelve Tribes Cult in Chattanooga, Tennessee and eventually had to be rescued by family and friends.

“This case hits home to me on a personal and a foundational level,” Chapin said in a news release. “There is a unique, particularly elusive form of psychological violence which we believe has been the force behind these two youth missing. We believe they have been abducted by this highly dangerous, religious group and we will go to every means possible to locate and bring them home safely.”

An Amber Alert was issued for Allen and Rachelle on Monday and tips have been pouring in from across the country.

Rachelle has brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a dark green prairie dress with braided hair. Allen has sandy blonde hair, blue eyes and was wearing a light blue shirt with blue jeans and black slip-on shoes, similar to Crocs.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 745-9210.