Whoopee Days Rodeo returning for its 96th year at Madison County Fairgrounds - East Idaho News

REXBURG — The Madison County Fair Board is gearing up for its annual Whoopee Days Rodeo.

The three-day event is happening June 26-28 at the Madison County Fairgrounds and will be packed with activities, including the infamous “Cashcow.”

“We put cash on the cows and send them out. Kids all the way up to adults are able to come out and hopefully get some cash off these cows,” said Brett Bagley, a member of the Madison County Fair Board.

In addition to the “Cashcow” and regular rodeo events, Whoopee Days will also have giveaways, a fireworks show, and a country dance held after the rodeo.

Family Night is on June 26. Whoopee Days will have its Cancer Night on June 27, sponsored by Madison Health. Cancer Night will feature a raffle, with all proceeds going towards cancer care kits at the Cancer Care Center. Guests are encouraged to wear pink.

Then on Saturday, the country dance will follow the fireworks show.

Whoopee Days first started in 1929 as an effort to save the Madison County Fairgrounds from closing. It gets its name from an old song titled “Makin’ Whoopee.”

Tickets can be purchased in advance on the Madison Fairgrounds website. Each ticket sold is one entry for a chance to participate in a giveaway and potentially win a new Ford pickup truck.