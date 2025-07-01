Bonneville County commissioners appoint new county clerk - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Chris Poulter, Bonneville County’s Chief Deputy Clerk, will serve as the county’s new clerk, beginning July 25.

Bonneville County Commissioners appointed Poulter to fill the remainder of Penny Manning’s term, which expires in December 2026. Last month, Manning announced her decision to retire. The Bonneville County Republican Central Committee accepted applications for the position. They recommended three candidates to the commissioners to make the final decision. Poulter was selected as the replacement on June 27.

In a conversation with EastIdahoNews.com, the 43-year-old Idaho Falls man said he’s worked as Manning’s chief deputy clerk for the last four years. Applying for the clerk’s position just seemed like the next logical step.

“I’ve worked closely with Penny in doing a lot of what the job entails already. I just thought I could continue that and keep things going smoothly,” Poulter says.

He anticipates seeking re-election in November 2026. Until then, Poulter says he has some specific goals he’d like to accomplish over the next year and a half.

One of the most pressing is implementing new records request software. It’s been in the works for a while and officially goes online Tuesday.

Poulter also cites several cleanup projects related to specific code and the ribbon-cutting of the new courtroom earlier this month.

“We have a lot of things in the works that I’m still planning on moving forward,” says Poulter.

Poulter has worked for the county for the last 14 years. He got his start in the print shop. One of his main responsibilities in that capacity involved printing ballots for the elections office.

He applied for the chief deputy clerk position four years ago because he saw it as a “good learning opportunity.”

Poulter obtained a bachelor’s degree in business management from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

He describes himself as a detail-oriented person. His interest in budgets and developing ballots is what drew him to working for the county initially.

“There was some appeal to the stability and benefits the county has. When I started, I didn’t necessarily think it would be a longterm thing, but the more I worked here, the more I liked what I was doing and it made sense to stick around,” he says.

Poulter started his career under former county clerk Ron Longmore, who was recognized as Idaho’s longest-serving elected official in 2016. He’s enjoyed his association with Longmore and Manning, saying they both have done a great job.

He’s grateful to Manning for helping him transition into the role before she steps down on July 25. He aims to “keep things running smoothly” when he takes office.

“I really appreciate the support of the other county employees and the commissioners appointing me,” Poulter says.

In a news release to EastIdahoNews.com, Bonneville County spokesman Brad Clements says they’re looking forward to working with Poulter and they wish Manning well in her future endeavors.

“The Commissioners are looking forward to working with Mr. Poulter, who brings a new outlook along with considerable experience and skills to the position,” the county says. “Bonneville County wishes to express its gratitude for Penny Manning’s hard work and dedicated service as clerk since 2016. Best wishes to her in all future endeavors.”