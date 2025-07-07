Coroner identifies woman killed after cars crash into Madison County pond - East Idaho News

REXBURG — The Madison County coroner has identified the woman who was killed in a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 20 on Sunday night.

Madison County Coroner Sam Butikofer identified the woman as 49-year-old Florrita Harker from Idaho Falls.

According to a news release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and officers responded to the scene where they located two vehicles, a Chevrolet Impala and a Ford Explorer, that were submerged in a pond on the west side of the highway.

It’s unclear how the crash occurred, but all occupants had exited the vehicles, except for Harker, who remained trapped inside.

Emergency responders and bystanders worked to extricate the woman and initiated CPR, but despite extensive lifesaving efforts, Harker was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The Idaho State Police and Rexburg Police Department assisted at the scene and continue to support the ongoing investigation. We are grateful to the citizens who stopped to assist and those who called 911 immediately after the crash occurred,” says the release. “At this time, no further details are available. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest condolences to the Harker family.”

Harker’s son, Michael Palacios, provided a statement to EastIdahoNews.com on behalf of their family.

“I’m lost for words about my mother. I’m still in disbelief about what happened that day. She truly had a beautiful soul, and regardless of losing her, my stepdad and my brothers made it out alive,” says Palacios. “I ask everyone to keep my family and I in your prayers. I’m truly going to miss my beautiful flower.”