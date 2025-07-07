 Southbound traffic on Highway 20 north of Rexburg closed following crash - East Idaho News
Southbound traffic on Highway 20 north of Rexburg closed following crash

Rett Nelson

Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Crash north of Rexburg off U.S. Highway 20 | Courtesy Madison County Sheriff’s Office
REXBURG – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, along with multiple other agencies, is on the scene of a deadly traffic accident on U.S. Highway 20 at mile marker 337, which is the north Rexburg exit.

The sheriff’s office alerted the public on its Facebook page just before 8 p.m. Sunday. Further details about the crash were not specified.

As of 8 p.m., southbound traffic is closed and being diverted.

The highway is expected to remain closed for the next several hours as the crash is investigated.

