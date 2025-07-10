Family of Burley suspect releases apology to victims of quadruple homicide, citing mental illness - East Idaho News

BURLEY (KIVI) — After four first-degree murder charges were filed against Benjamin Naylor in southern Idaho on Wednesday, his family issued a statement, apologizing to the victims’ families.

“We find it necessary to say something out of respect for the victims involved and their families, as well as the community we have been a part of and loved,” Naylor’s family wrote on Facebook. “Our hearts and thoughts will forever be with every life touched by this terrible loss.”

The suspect’s family says that Naylor has struggled with severe mental illness for most of his life, adding that “if he were in his right mind, he would be horrified by his actions.”

Naylor was arrested on Tuesday, July 8, and has since been charged with four counts of first-degree murder. A preliminary hearing will be held in Cassia County on July 18, followed by another in Minidoka County on July 23. He will remain in custody without bond until then.

Officials on Thursday confirmed the identity of two of the victims, Kelly and Donna Jenks, who were found dead in a Burley home on July 8. The identity of the other two victims has not yet been released.

“This is the worst type of ending imaginable for, first and foremost, his victims, but also his family, and for himself,” Naylor’s family added. “We believe that once he has received proper psychiatric care, he is going to realize the devastation he has caused, and he is going to have to live with this the rest of his life.”