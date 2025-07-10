Court documents reveal how detectives tracked down Cassia-Minidoka quadruple murder suspect - East Idaho News

RUPERT — Court documents reveal new details about the investigation into four alleged homicides in Cassia and Minidoka counties on Tuesday.

Benjamin Roy Naylor, 56, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and an enhancement for the use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, after he allegedly killed four people.

Minidoka County homicides

On Tuesday, around 3:30 p.m., an officer with the Rupert Police Department was called to respond to a home for a report of an “unattended death that occurred under suspicious circumstances,” according to police reports.

RELATED | Man accused of killing 4 people appears in court

When he arrived, he learned an adult woman had been found dead in the northwest bedroom of the home with “at least one gunshot wound to the head.” Her identity has not been released.

Detectives were able to find Blink doorbell footage from the home, which reportedly showed a white man with a “darker mustache and light beard, wearing a black full-brimmed hat, a camouflage print jacket, a dark-colored T-shirt with a multi-colored logo, black shorts, white socks and light-colored tennis shoes” ringing the doorbell and being greeted and allowed into the home at 1:34 p.m.

According to court documents, the man also had a “yellow glove on his left hand,” and his right hand was “holding a firearm tucked under his jacket on the left side of his body.”

The video reportedly shows the same man leaving the home at approximately 1:51 p.m. He then walked west down a cement pathway until the camera stopped recording.

Cassia County homicides

According to court documents, investigators with the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address in Burley on Tuesday a few hours later, around 6:21 p.m., for a report of two people who had been shot.

RELATED | Authorities identify Burley man as suspect in 4-person homicide

When they arrived, deputies and detectives searched the home, reportedly finding a 66-year-old man, later identified as Kelly Jenks, lying dead on the floor of the living room with a gunshot wound to the head.

Soon after, deputies also located a deceased 62-year-old woman, later identified as Donna Jenks, inside a closet near the back of the house. The woman also had a gunshot wound to the head.

Deputies reportedly found video footage from earlier afternoon showing a “gold 2013 Toyota Tundra pull against the curb across the street from the residence.”

A man reportedly got out of the driver’s seat and walked into the home where the dead bodies were later found.

A short time later, the man exited the home and left in the Tundra.

Detectives were shown a photo of the Rupert homicide suspect, which was caught on a video doorbell and determined to be Naylor.

At 10:04 p.m., a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy found the Tundra near the intersection of South Greenwood Street and State Highway 24 in Shoshone.

RELATED | Suspect tied to homicide investigation in Cassia County is in custody

The deputy followed the Tundra northbound on State Highway 75 while waiting for additional officers and then initiated a traffic stop near milepost 90. The driver was identified as Naylor, who was wearing a light-colored woodland camouflage jacket, a black Steve Miller Bank T-shirt, and black shorts.

According to police reports, Naylor has a 1911-style handgun strapped to himself inside a shoulder holster. He was transported to the Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center, where he is being held without bond.

Court documents say detectives interviewed Naylor, but the court sealed the interview details, making them unavailable to the public.

After Naylor’s interview, police reports say deputies were asked to check the area near Connor’s Cafe, located at 339 South 600 West in Heyburn. Deputies reportedly found a 2010 Ford Expedition parked behind the building, with a deceased man inside. His age and identity have not been revealed.

A preliminary hearing for Naylor will be held in Cassia County on July 18 and in Minidoka County on July 23. If convicted, Naylor could face the death penalty.

The aftermath

A GoFundMe has been started for the victims of the Burley homicides, saying the Jenks’ were “loving parents, devoted grandparents, and cherished members of their community.”

Kelly and Donna Jenks | GoFundMe

“They leave behind their only daughter, Jerica Harper, her husband Alex, and their baby girl Adalee – their pride and joy,” says the fundraiser. “Kelly and Donna were overjoyed to step into the role of grandparents, and baby Adalee was truly the light of their lives.”

The identities of the other two victims have not been released.