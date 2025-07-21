ITD warns of text message scam demanding payment for traffic ticket - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

BOISE — The Idaho Transportation Department is warning the public about a scam text message being received by many Idahoans falsely demanding payment for an outstanding traffic ticket to avoid facing penalties.

The text message lists specific actions that will be taken if payment is not received immediately and includes a link to make payments. These messages are fraudulent and do not come from the ITD Division of Motor Vehicles.

ITD does not send texts related to unpaid traffic tickets or fines, will not demand immediate payment, will not provide links to unfamiliar websites and will not use threats of legal action or license suspension.

To protect yourself from being scammed, do not click on any unfamiliar links, provide personal or payment information, and be sure to report the message to the Federal Trade Commission and delete it.

To verify the status of your driver’s license or check for legitimate traffic violations, visit www.dmv.idaho.gov.