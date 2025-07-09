'Known drug dealer' arrested after police reportedly catch him selling fentanyl in Pocatello - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A “known drug dealer” was arrested in Pocatello after police allegedly sent an undercover informant to buy drugs from him.

Kevin Kelly Bissegger is charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance.

According to court documents, detectives and officers with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and Pocatello Police contacted a confidential informant on April 8 to meet with them to plan a controlled purchase of illegal drugs.

The informant was reportedly able to contact Bissegger, who police reports describe as a “known drug dealer”, to set up a purchase of a “small quantity of fentanyl powder from him.”

Bissegger told the informant they could make the transaction in a parking lot behind a bar on West Clark Street.

At around 2:30 p.m., detectives arrived in a wire car and others in different surveillance positions to watch the informant make the purchase.

At 2:42 pm, police say they saw a car arrive at a home in the neighborhood, with Bissegger as the passenger. At 2:56 pm, officers instructed the informant to go to the house Bissegger had gone into.

The informant reportedly knocked on the door and was allowed inside, where he was told that Bissegger was upstairs.

According to police reports, the informant saw “numerous other people in the house, some of whom were identified as known users.”

Detectives say they listened to the informant speaking with Bissegger at the home using a recording device. At one point, officers saw Bissegger come out of the house and retrieve a scale from a car to allegedly weigh the drugs.

The informant was reportedly able to purchase the drugs and left the home at 3:34 p.m. According to the informant, “at least three other deliveries/transactions took place” while they were at home.

A warrant was issued for Bissegger’s arrest on June 27, and he was booked into the Bannock County Jail on June 30 with a $50,000 bond.

He is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on July 10. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

Though Bissegger has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.